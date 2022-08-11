Read full article on original website
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
KING-5
Free veterinary service serves south Seattle homeless communities
SEATTLE — Dana Yin has been homeless since the pandemic started two years ago. But despite his situation, he finds a way to take good care of his two dogs. Yin traveled from west to south Seattle to make sure his dogs could get healthcare. "Gas is expensive... To...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade
Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
seattlerefined.com
Fascinating PNW classes for grownups to learn a new skill
The lyrics of a well-known Alice Cooper song tell us, "School's out for Summer. School's out forever. I am bored to pieces." When we are young, this song's sentiment might be spot on. However, once removed from the days of homework, tests, and sitting in a classroom, it is normal to crave new learning opportunities. Take this as your sign to join the kids in the Back To School excitement and reignite your passion for learning.
KING-5
Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio
CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
MyNorthwest.com
At MoPOP’s Drag-tastic Summer Camp, teens learn the ‘Art of Drag’
It’s summer camp season, and this week at Seattle’s MoPop, the Museum of Pop Culture, 20 teenagers are enrolled in Drag Camp. “My drag name is Victor Hectomy, like hysterectomy.”. “I’m Watermelon Sugar.”. “My drag name is Victoria Mystic.”. The campers featured in this story will only...
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
KING-5
3 boats destroyed in fire on Lake Washington Sunday night
Three boats were destroyed in a fire at a marina on Lake Washington Sunday night. A building at the marina was also damaged in the fire.
KING-5
Seattle's Japantown holds first annual block party since 2019
"Hai! Japantown," the annual block party in the historic neighborhood, is back again and going by its own beat.
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
KING-5
How the Woodland Park Zoo helped bring the western pond turtle back from the brink of extinction in Washington
SEATTLE — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Woodland Park Zoo are fighting for the future of a local animal many people probably didn’t realize was approaching extinction just a few decades ago. The western pond turtle is the only native turtle to Western Washington. In...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Ready Removal
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
iheart.com
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
KING-5
John Mulaney brings laughs and good times to White River Amphitheater - What's Up This Week
The second annual Day In Day Out Festival will bring alternative acts like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Mac Demarco to Seattle for three days of live music. The festival starts today and runs till Sunday at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center Campus. John Mulaney / Aug. 13 / White...
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022
If you’re looking to have a few days away for a west coast staycation, then these weekend trips fromSeattle are sure to give you some great ideas. You may as well start packing your bags now!
