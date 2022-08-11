ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnation, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know

Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Disappearing nightshade

Invasive nightshade plants are “disappearing” from the Edmonds Marsh, thanks to the work of volunteers. This is the second season of volunteer work under an “Adopt-A-Highway” Landscape Agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It allows volunteers to remove chain-link fencing and bittersweet nightshade that have damaged the wetland vegetation and blocked altered freshwater flows from Shellabarger Creek into the Edmonds Marsh-Estuary Wildlife Sanctuary.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
EVERETT, WA
seattlerefined.com

Fascinating PNW classes for grownups to learn a new skill

The lyrics of a well-known Alice Cooper song tell us, "School's out for Summer. School's out forever. I am bored to pieces." When we are young, this song's sentiment might be spot on. However, once removed from the days of homework, tests, and sitting in a classroom, it is normal to crave new learning opportunities. Take this as your sign to join the kids in the Back To School excitement and reignite your passion for learning.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio

CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
KING-5

New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
PORT ANGELES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

At MoPOP’s Drag-tastic Summer Camp, teens learn the ‘Art of Drag’

It’s summer camp season, and this week at Seattle’s MoPop, the Museum of Pop Culture, 20 teenagers are enrolled in Drag Camp. “My drag name is Victor Hectomy, like hysterectomy.”. “I’m Watermelon Sugar.”. “My drag name is Victoria Mystic.”. The campers featured in this story will only...
SEATTLE, WA
thefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”

37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – Ready Removal

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA

Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
SEATTLE, WA

