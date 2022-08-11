Read full article on original website
Dolphins’ speedy playmakers star in training camp, but they aren’t the key to success
Every day, it seems another highlight surfaces on social media, stirring more excitement about the Dolphins offense.
2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is the start of a new era for the Houston Texans. In the offseason, the Texans fired head coach David Culley after a 4-13 season and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Houston will be without Deshaun Watson on the roster for the first time since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded […] The post 2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ACC season betting preview: Various roads lead to Charlotte
Clemson -240 (Atlantic) -125 Miami +155 (Coastal) +550. Since we last checked in on the odds for the ACC, the Tigers have made a small move from being even money to odds-on favorites. If you're looking to fade a team loaded with talent but with a quarterback - DJ Uiagalelei - who's not cemented as the starter all season, you have numerous options for a league that had two surprise division winners last year.
Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys
Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.
Burrow returns to practice after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor said he was happy with how Burrow performed in his first practice back. "I thought he looked good," Taylor said. "It's good to get him involved. He...
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
Bears, Roquan Smith Dealing With Awkward Trade Situation
The Chicago Bears started a new era in 2022. They made major changes to their front office and coaching staff, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both relieved of their duties. In their places, Ryan Poles is taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach.
NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
In the heart of Texas, the New Orleans Saints will get their preseason started when they travel to Houston to face off with the Texans. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Texans prediction and pick will be made. Last season, the Saints finished in second place...
Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener
From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
Suspect accused of shooting a coach during a Dallas-area youth football game turns himself in
The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022
Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Starters to sit against the Vikings
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Preseason Week 2 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 20 @ Vikings 7:00 PM
Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers
An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Orioles GM confident in playoff chances: 'I think we're gonna' make it
Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias raised eyebrows by trading away some key pieces at the deadline, but he's incredibly confident the players who remain can still shock the baseball world down the stretch. "I think we're gonna get into the playoffs," Elias told SiriusXM's Jim Bowden and Grant Paulsen...
