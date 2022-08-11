ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is the start of a new era for the Houston Texans. In the offseason, the Texans fired head coach David Culley after a 4-13 season and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Houston will be without Deshaun Watson on the roster for the first time since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded […] The post 2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

ACC season betting preview: Various roads lead to Charlotte

Clemson -240 (Atlantic) -125 Miami +155 (Coastal) +550. Since we last checked in on the odds for the ACC, the Tigers have made a small move from being even money to odds-on favorites. If you're looking to fade a team loaded with talent but with a quarterback - DJ Uiagalelei - who's not cemented as the starter all season, you have numerous options for a league that had two surprise division winners last year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Roquan Smith trade demand takes bizarre turn

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has publicly requested a trade, and this has apparently led to a very strange situation developing within the NFL. An individual claiming to represent Smith has begun calling teams to gauge potential trade interest, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. While it is unclear if Smith is aware of the development, Florio’s report implies that it is happening with the linebacker’s knowledge.
NFL
theScore

Burrow returns to practice after appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Head coach Zac Taylor said he was happy with how Burrow performed in his first practice back. "I thought he looked good," Taylor said. "It's good to get him involved. He...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Bears, Roquan Smith Dealing With Awkward Trade Situation

The Chicago Bears started a new era in 2022. They made major changes to their front office and coaching staff, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both relieved of their duties. In their places, Ryan Poles is taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022

Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota LB waived by Carolina Panthers

An ex-Minnesota linebacker found himself as part of the Carolina Panthers’ preseason cuts on Sunday as NFL teams have until Tuesday to trim their rosters to 85 players. Kamal Martin is in his 3rd season in the league, a 5th-round draft choice by the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He missed a portion of his rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus but eventually recorded a sack and 24 tackles in the regular season, plus 2 tackles in the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
theScore

