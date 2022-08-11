Read full article on original website
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Long Beach, CA
California is one of the 50 states that make up the USA. Long Beach is a coastal city in California. According to Britannica, it was incorporated as a city in 1888. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular cities in Southern California, with a population of over 400,000 people. It is also home to many different cultural and ethnic groups and is ranked as one of the safest cities in America. Long Beach is situated where the Los Angeles River and the San Gabriel River pour into the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles County, roughly half an hour from the city of Los Angeles.
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
danapointtimes.com
Tall Ships to Return to Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group
A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
myburbank.com
Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park
Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
californianewswire.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
southocbeaches.com
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022
San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
visitnewportbeach.com
7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist
With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
danapointtimes.com
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
southocbeaches.com
Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair Friday August 12 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair is Friday August 12 2022. Family Friendly Event at Huntington Beach Pier. Artisanal Food (To purchase) Huntington Beach Pier Plaza is located at Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway. Huntington Beach Parking. There is parking structures and metered parking near the event. Please...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
