California is one of the 50 states that make up the USA. Long Beach is a coastal city in California. According to Britannica, it was incorporated as a city in 1888. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular cities in Southern California, with a population of over 400,000 people. It is also home to many different cultural and ethnic groups and is ranked as one of the safest cities in America. Long Beach is situated where the Los Angeles River and the San Gabriel River pour into the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles County, roughly half an hour from the city of Los Angeles.

