Dana Point, CA

moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Long Beach, CA

California is one of the 50 states that make up the USA. Long Beach is a coastal city in California. According to Britannica, it was incorporated as a city in 1888. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular cities in Southern California, with a population of over 400,000 people. It is also home to many different cultural and ethnic groups and is ranked as one of the safest cities in America. Long Beach is situated where the Los Angeles River and the San Gabriel River pour into the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles County, roughly half an hour from the city of Los Angeles.
LONG BEACH, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Tall Ships to Return to Ocean Institute’s Maritime Festival

DANA POINT, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group

A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities. The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
SANTA ANA, CA
City
Dana Point, CA
californianewswire.com

Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli in Long Beach Celebrates 75 Years Serving Southern California

LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
LONG BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente’s Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist

With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, CA
Robb Report

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair Friday August 12 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair is Friday August 12 2022. Family Friendly Event at Huntington Beach Pier. Artisanal Food (To purchase) Huntington Beach Pier Plaza is located at Main Street & Pacific Coast Highway. Huntington Beach Parking. There is parking structures and metered parking near the event. Please...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

