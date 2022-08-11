ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

advantagenews.com

Man sentenced for Collinsville murder

A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a woman he shared a home with in Collinsville. 35-year-old Robert L. Brittin was sentenced Friday for the murder of the 67-year-old Robin Mendez, who he stabbed multiple times last November then tried to flee from authorities in her car before eventually being captured the following day.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmay.com

Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
BRIDGETON, MO
KMOV

Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge

A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
FENTON, MO

