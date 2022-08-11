ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers. “She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO