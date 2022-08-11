Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Man sentenced for Collinsville murder
A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of a woman he shared a home with in Collinsville. 35-year-old Robert L. Brittin was sentenced Friday for the murder of the 67-year-old Robin Mendez, who he stabbed multiple times last November then tried to flee from authorities in her car before eventually being captured the following day.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
WSFA
GRAPHIC: Man charged with beating blind man in wheelchair to death
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) – A blind man who used a wheelchair was beaten to death inside an Illinois home over the weekend, according to investigators. Police said around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in Granite City. One of the victims,...
KMOV
‘It affected one of our own:’ 25-year-old woman honored after her shooting death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Balloons filled the sky in the 2500 Block of North Broadway Friday to remember the life of 25-year-old D’Asia Bowers. “She was my daughter, and I was her mother. I appreciate even the testimony to my children who are still alive that if you do what is right that heaven belongs to you,” says Bowers’ mother Shantasha Love-Davis.
Two shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway in south St. Louis after two men were shot dead Friday outside a home.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday. In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.
wbrc.com
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man who already served time in prison for harassing women online with violent fantasies again faces similar charges. KMOV reports a grand jury has indicted 53-year-old Robert Merkle on charges accusing him of threatening and cyberstalking five people since October 2021. Officials said Merkle...
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
KMOV
Charges allege Bridgeton woman struck, killed 1-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A Bridgeton woman was charged Thursday with striking and killing a child in April. Police said 26-year-old Madeleine Escalante was in a relationship with the child’s father at the time the child died. Court documents say Escalante was caring for the 23-month-old child on April 8 when she called 911 and reported the child was unresponsive.
KMOV
Granite City man dies after being attacked inside home
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A violent attack inside a Metro East home left a man dead and another person injured, police said. Just past 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said 30-year-old Blake Streeb attacked two people inside a home in the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City. Streeb was arrested at the home. One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Reay, died from his injuries.
St. Clair County man charged after standoff with police Thursday morning
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been issued against a St. Clair County man after a standoff with police early Thursday morning. Dion Flenoid, 30, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has also been charged with two counts...
Sentencing for would-be robber who had gun taken from him
A would-be robber first suffered the indignity of having his gun taken away from him by his intended victim. Now, a St. Louis man will spend 12.5 years in prison for his trouble.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County man sentenced to over 11 years following meth charges
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Friday that a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Joseph Greear, 50 of Girard, was charged with the class 1 felony on January 26. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
