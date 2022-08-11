Olivia Cooke can’t recall too much of her final audition for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. “I should really f–king remember this stuff. Maybe I’ll just start lying,” she says, laughing. With over a decade of on-screen credits, including Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, the 28-year-old actor exudes a humble ​​unpretentiousness over Zoom as she pauses to consider her answers before speaking and apologizes when she thinks she’s rambling (she never is). The past two years have seen the actor live and breathe House of the Dragon (arriving August 21), the HBO show set 200 years before Game of Thrones in which she stars as Alicent Hightower, a woman caught between ties of familial blood and loyalty.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO