Jennifer Lopez Proves Princess Diana’s Bike Shorts Look is Still a Winner

Ben and Jennifer Lopez Affleck have touched down in NYC to celebrate Ben’s 50th birthday, and Lopez wasted no time upon her return to her hometown before she immediately got comfortable. On Sunday, the singer was seen out in midtown, doing her best Princess Diana impression in bike shorts as she went on a little shopping spree ahead of her new husband’s big day.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
wmagazine.com

Olivia Cooke Lets Her Work Do the Talking

Olivia Cooke can’t recall too much of her final audition for the much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon. “I should really f–king remember this stuff. Maybe I’ll just start lying,” she says, laughing. With over a decade of on-screen credits, including Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One and Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, the 28-year-old actor exudes a humble ​​unpretentiousness over Zoom as she pauses to consider her answers before speaking and apologizes when she thinks she’s rambling (she never is). The past two years have seen the actor live and breathe House of the Dragon (arriving August 21), the HBO show set 200 years before Game of Thrones in which she stars as Alicent Hightower, a woman caught between ties of familial blood and loyalty.
