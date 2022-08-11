Effective: 2022-08-15 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson PROLONGED MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR ISOLATED FLOODING .SYNOPSIS A deep trough over the eastern CONUS is forecast to retrograde westward, placing the forecast area in broad southwest flow through the middle and late portions of the week. The southwest flow is expected to concentrate a stream of Gulf moisture from the lower Mississippi River Valley into the Southeast, with PWATs over 2 inches. Isentropic lift of the Gulf flow overriding a pre- existing stationary boundary across the forecast area will aid in precipitation efficiency, and could act to concentrate higher rainfall values over a narrow corridor through the forecast area. .RAINFALL EXPECTED Rainfall amounts from Wednesday through Saturday are forecast to be from 2.5 to over 4 inches across the forecast area, with the highest values concentrated across the Atlanta and Athens metro areas through the east central portions of the forecast area. .ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS In spite of dry weather the past several days, much of the area has experienced near normal rainfall over the last week, with near normal soil saturation. Streamflows are also generally near normal levels, with slightly above normal streamflow in northwest portions of the state. Soil moisture will steadily increase as rainfall accumulates each day, leading to an increasing potential for rising stream levels by the week`s end. .IMPACTS At this time there is a low risk of widespread flash flooding. Period of heavy rain or quickly accumulating rainfall may cause brief flooding of low-lying or flood prone areas, or minor flooding of smaller, fast-responding creeks and rivers, especially after soils become more saturated by the end of the week. Urbanized areas around Atlanta and Athens may be particularly vulnerable due to the increased runoff into drainage areas. .ACTIONS Stay alert to changing forecasts. A Flash Flood or Flood Watch is not expected at this time, even so, now is a good time to locate and identify creeks and rivers in your area and clear debris from nearby drainage systems. Do not be caught off guard. Know what to do if a Flash Flood Warning is issued, particularly if you live or are visiting an area near a creek or river. For additional hydrologic information, visit our website at weather.gov/atlanta. Click on the Rivers and Lakes tab under current weather to access the latest river and precipitation information.

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO