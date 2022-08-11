ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Guide Helps Restaurants Reduce Plastic

Restaurant owners, listen up! If you have dreamed of eliminating single-use plastic from your business but felt daunted by the prospect, help is at hand. A new guide from an organization called Beyond Plastics, titled "Hold the Plastic, Please: A Restaurant's Guide to Reducing Plastic," outlines the steps required to become more sustainable in both the front and back of the house.
Entrepreneur Couple's Van Conversion Offers Freedom to Work and Travel

More and more people are becoming increasingly drawn to van life for a variety of reasons. Some, for instance, are seeking greater freedom from the financial burdens that conventional lifestyles might entail. Others are searching for adventure and travel, while some might be trying out van life as an alternative form of self-care.
