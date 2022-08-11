Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director
Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School. Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years. "I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter....
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
kptv.com
Beaverton School District updates COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, Beaverton School District promoted changes to its Covid-19 protocols on social media for this upcoming school year. Masks are optional for students, and if a student tests positive for Covid, they must isolate at home for 5 days. They can return to school after 5 days if they are fever free for 24 hours. Before, students had to provide a negative test to return. Notably, BSD will not be participating in a weekly PCR testing program with OHSU this school year.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Oregon City eco-friendly salon owner has baby, opens in Tigard
Female-owned business plans donation to National Network of Abortion Funds.Oregon City LiveEdge Eco Salon owner Sydnie Bray has had an eventful year after opening a second location in Tigard in March. A graduate of Oregon City High School, Bray and her wife, Ruby, welcomed their child Lucia Bear Bray on July 27. Born at 7:41 p.m., Lucia was 18.5 inches and 7.6 pounds at birth. "I am so incredibly excited to be a mom," Bray said. "As a lesbian couple and two parents, we are very fortunate and lucky to be able to have the reproductive medicine and the...
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Death investigation underway in Clatsop County after body of Portland man found
A death investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 on Saturday, authorities said.
Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash
YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.
Portland Burger Week returns with juicy deals
All this week get a juicy deal at the best local burger joints -- it's Portland Burger Week.
Motorcyclist killed in Southeast Portland crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday afternoon, police said.
opb.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
ems1.com
Ore. union representatives say EMTs, medics being attacked
PORTLAND, Ore. — Union representatives for AMR EMS providers in Multnomah County are raising the alarm about recent assaults on EMTs and paramedics. On July 15, an AMR ambulance with its lights and siren on was T-boned in what could have been a head-on collision with an SUV if the provider who was driving had not swerved, KOIN reported.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Chronicle
Twin Transit, RiverCities Transit Create New Routes From Longview to Castle Rock to Centralia and Back
People will be able to take public transportation from Longview to Centralia and back thanks to a partnership between local transit companies. RiverCities Transit is starting a new route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north. The route would be in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
