CBS 58
Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
CBS 58
Slight warming after the coldest weekend in two months
The clouds stuck around over the weekend with lots of gloominess and even a little drizzle. With the clouds the high temperatures on Sunday stayed in the 60s. Milwaukee hit a high of 69°. A few other spots stayed in the 60s and others reached into the 70s. The...
CBS 58
Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder expected tonight into Saturday
Lingering dry air from a nearby high pressure system has been keeping the steady light rain to our west so far today. A few of these showers may sneak into western counties as we progress through the afternoon, but overall the area of rain is expected to fizzled out by sunset.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (8/13)---Dragon Boat Races & City Scavenger Hunt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Despite the rain chances this weekend, there will be plenty of dry times to enjoy Dragon boat races and a Milwaukee city scavenger races are happening. Plus the State Fair is still happening through Sunday. The Door County Fair too.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned
MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
CBS 58
36th annual Luxembourg Fest wraps up in Belgium, Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An ethnic festival in Ozaukee County taking on some added significance this year. "Luxembourg Fest" in Belgium, Wisconsin had its final day today, on Aug. 14. The festival featured food, music, parades and historical exhibits. It focused on the deep roots of Luxembourg heritage in...
MATC Times
3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street
Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?
There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
CBS 58
Local enthusiasts ramp up efforts to aid endangered monarch butterfly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The beautiful and colorful Monarch Butterfly is known for its incredible and generational migration from Mexico to the Midwest and back. But the species is in a lot of trouble since being added to the list of endangered species this summer. A group of local enthusiasts...
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
CBS 58
Bike safety memorial at Hank Aaron Trail closure opens conversation between cyclists, Fair leader
WEST ALLIS, WI (CBS 58) -- A concrete barricade has blocked the Hank Aaron State Trail at S. 76th Street since Aug. 4. State Fair Police closed the trail until Aug. 14, noting safety concerns due to potential access points to the fairgrounds. On Saturday afternoon, cyclists taped up a...
CBS 58
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
MATC Times
4136 N Green Bay Ave
Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
CBS 58
Hear the sound of blues: Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest runs Aug. 12 and 13
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 stopped for a sample of the Waukesha Rotary Bluesfest at Naga-Waukee Park Friday, Aug. 12. They have a lineup that includes half a dozen bands Friday and six more Saturday, Aug. 13. The Waukesha Rotary Club runs the festival as a fundraiser...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fresh corn: 3 spots for your summer feast
Summer just got a little sweeter because corn is readily available to Racine County residents. If you’re planning on throwing a couple of ears of this summertime treat on the grill, take the time to find out where you can get corn this time of year. 1. Kyle’s Corn...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Swimming tips for your pets
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Racine & Me to share some helpful swimming tips for your pets before sumer ends. Just like humans, dogs enjoy cooling off in the water during these hot summer months. Swimming can be a great way to do that, but it’s important to make sure your pet is safe. First things first, never let your dog swim unattended – make sure you keep an eye on them at all times.
