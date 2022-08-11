ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Drab weather on Sunday will give way to a nicer forecast this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Just hold on for a bit longer. The forecast will get better and brighter by later Sunday afternoon. Northeast winds the next few days will mean highs only in the low 70s even in the Lake Country. Keep in mind there is a Small Craft Advisory into early Sunday afternoon mainly north of Milwaukee County. Rip currents and large waves could be issues. The best bet is to stay out of the water.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Slight warming after the coldest weekend in two months

The clouds stuck around over the weekend with lots of gloominess and even a little drizzle. With the clouds the high temperatures on Sunday stayed in the 60s. Milwaukee hit a high of 69°. A few other spots stayed in the 60s and others reached into the 70s. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel drownings, fencing installation planned

MILWAUKEE - Fencing will be installed Monday, Aug. 15 along Milwaukee's drainage tunnels near 27th and Loomis, where two men and a 10-year-old boy drowned in June. Officials with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District said more than four miles of fencing will go up along the concrete-lined waterways "to keep people away from the concrete channels, especially after heavy rain when currents become extremely dangerous."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

36th annual Luxembourg Fest wraps up in Belgium, Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An ethnic festival in Ozaukee County taking on some added significance this year. "Luxembourg Fest" in Belgium, Wisconsin had its final day today, on Aug. 14. The festival featured food, music, parades and historical exhibits. It focused on the deep roots of Luxembourg heritage in...
BELGIUM, WI
MATC Times

3069 - 3069A N. 29th Street

Milwaukee Duplex: 29th & Burleigh - Property Id: 931273. This duplex offers the availability for the upper and lower unit. The unit includes two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, living room and dining room. A corner property with great line of sight, backyard, near bus lines and neighborhood schools. Private pay and rent assistance tenants are welcome.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Foodie Traveler

Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?

There are many reasons why Milwaukee is the most popular city to visit in the Midwest. First, Milwaukee is known for its great beer and breweries. In fact, Milwaukee is home to some of the best beer in the world. Second, Milwaukee is a very friendly city and people are always willing to help you out or show you around. Third, Milwaukee has a lot of great attractions, including the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Calatrava Bridge, and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Finally, Milwaukee is a great city for shopping and dining, with many unique shops and restaurants to choose from. No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to do in Milwaukee!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
OAK CREEK, WI
MATC Times

4136 N Green Bay Ave

Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall

I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fresh corn: 3 spots for your summer feast

Summer just got a little sweeter because corn is readily available to Racine County residents. If you’re planning on throwing a couple of ears of this summertime treat on the grill, take the time to find out where you can get corn this time of year. 1. Kyle’s Corn...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Swimming tips for your pets

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman with the Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Racine & Me to share some helpful swimming tips for your pets before sumer ends. Just like humans, dogs enjoy cooling off in the water during these hot summer months. Swimming can be a great way to do that, but it’s important to make sure your pet is safe. First things first, never let your dog swim unattended – make sure you keep an eye on them at all times.
RACINE, WI

