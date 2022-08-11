Read full article on original website
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status
A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
