Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham
Margaret Beatrice Slaughter “Peggy” Graham was born to Elvin Marion Slaughter and Josie Lee Slaughter (nee Puckett) in Kenedy, Texas. She was raised in Kenedy along with her three brothers and hard-working parents who owned their own business. Graduating from Kenedy High School in 1948, she left home...
Log on to bark for a park
The potential Beeville Dog Park is taking its next step and it needs the help of Beeville residents throughout August to make things go smoothly. According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, she is trying to get her hands on the Petsafe Bark for Your Park grant. This grant will be provided to the winners of a contest. Each day in August, people can vote for the dog park they feel should receive this grant.
Larry H. Rodriguez
Larry H. Rodriguez, age 71 of Beeville passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Rodriguez was born in Beeville to Hilario G. & Natividad S. (Hinojosa) Rodriguez on November 29, 1950. He attended public schools in Beeville, and obtained an Associates of Arts degree in Criminal Justice leading him to work tirelessly with TDCJ, and retire after many years. Larry united in marriage to Ruth, and an unbreakable bond would forge memories to last a lifetime.
A rough ride
It was the type of phone call Gene Ratliff hopes he never has to make again. Ratliff sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung after being thrown by a bull while competing at a rodeo in Hempstead during the summer of 2020. His parents, Budd and Jaime Ratliff, did not...
BVFD sees respite in July
For the majority of 2022, the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department has had call after call during this unprecedented fire season. July offered something of a respite for the BVFD. July saw a lower amount of calls for the local firefighters. The department’s Facebook page reported a total of 32 calls....
Family provides food, comfort for community in Three Rivers
On just about any Wednesday if one is hungry in Three Rivers, there is a place to go where food and spiritual comfort are graciously offered free of charge. Pushing open the door at the Haven of Rest Mission to take part in its regular “Meals on Us” free lunch, one is first greeted by Lucy Darling. Her hands are wrapped in plastic for safe food distribution but her bright blue eyes are wide open with a clear sign of welcome.
Top riders to compete in Goliad PBR event
Some of the top bull riders in the world will be competing in the Goliad Area Go Texan Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. The 10th annual event begins at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets...
Refugio ISD board rejects closed campus
During its meeting on July 28, the Refugio Independent School District’s board of trustees voted to continue allowing Refugio High School students to leave campus for lunch. Refugio High School Principal Twyla Thomas had recommended a closed campus due to safety reasons. “The district surveyed parents, and they overwhelmingly...
Tigerettes primed for state tournament run
The Goliad Tigerettes’ goal every year is to make it to the state tournament. With five of the six starters back from last season’s team that came one point shy of achieving that goal, the Tigerettes have plenty of reason to believe they can make their sixth trip to the state tournament.
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 25-Aug. 1:. • Responded to a report of two suspicious subjects walking on Farm-to-Market Road 1360. One subject was carrying a machete. • Assisted medics with a possible overdose at a residence in Woodsboro. Subject transported to...
GISD students top state STAAR averages
New Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon feels the recent State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing results has her students moving in the right direction academically. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and Goliad ISD showed improved numbers over...
Port of Corpus Christi sets new quarterly, half year tonnage records
The Port of Corpus Christi achieved its best quarter and best half-year tonnage in its 100-year history, moving a record 46.4 million tons in the 2nd Quarter of 2022 and 90.1 million tons for the first six months of the year. These new records eclipsed the prior record quarter (Q4...
Goliad ISD to offer free, reduced-price meals
The Goliad Independent School District has announced that it will be providing breakfast and lunch to all children attending Goliad Elementary at no charge under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The Community Eligibility Program CEP is under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program and eliminates the collection...
