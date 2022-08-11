Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo
Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe "Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone" At PSG
Talking about Mbappe to Amazon Prime, Henry said: "It's his place."
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
Comments / 0