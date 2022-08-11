Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?
The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
This Huge Pretzel Served In Wisconsin Is As Big As Steering Wheel
If you've got the taste for a pretzel, I mean a really big one. Then this is well worth the trip to Wisconsin. When it comes to salty snacks, my favorite of all time is easily pretzels. My dad was a big fan, so that's how I was introduced to the tasty treat. Of course, I love them all. It doesn't matter what shape or size. I really enjoy the rods. My favorite pretzel has to be a big soft one. Like the kind you get at a sporting event. I will also accept pretzel bits. Those are at the top of my list for bar appetizers.
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are?
What's up with how beat to hell all the Wisconsin plates are? I'm new to the area and noticed many plates are obliterated. Just something I'm curious about. I previously lived somewhere with a much harsher climate so I'm not sure it's related to thatfrom bannedin48states.
wpr.org
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
CBS 58
Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
wpr.org
Spotlighting Wisconsin's last 'wild lakes' could increase efforts to preserve them, author hopes
Wisconsin lays claim to 15,000 lakes. But how many are still pristine, undeveloped wild lakes? According to a new book by a state naturalist, no more than 136 — less than 1 percent. Development, such as the clearing of trees from shorelines to improve views from lake homes, has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
