As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
WOMI Owensboro

This Huge Pretzel Served In Wisconsin Is As Big As Steering Wheel

If you've got the taste for a pretzel, I mean a really big one. Then this is well worth the trip to Wisconsin. When it comes to salty snacks, my favorite of all time is easily pretzels. My dad was a big fan, so that's how I was introduced to the tasty treat. Of course, I love them all. It doesn't matter what shape or size. I really enjoy the rods. My favorite pretzel has to be a big soft one. Like the kind you get at a sporting event. I will also accept pretzel bits. Those are at the top of my list for bar appetizers.
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
wpr.org

Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students

Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
CBS 58

Mike's wild ride: 58 times around the State Fair Ferris wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair concludes today. While many families have traditions centered around the 11-day celebration of Wisconsin, CBS 58 has begun one of our own. On CBS 58 Sunday Morning, Mike Curkov shared his experiences riding the State Fair WonderFair Wheel 58 times...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fresh, local, plentiful

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
