Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
Marijuana initiative set for November ballot
After Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in 2018, there was little doubt that a push for full legalization eventually would follow. In April, a sales upsurge at dispensaries told Lance Davis, a St. Joseph attorney, that Missourians were beginning to stretch the definition of what constitutes an authorized use of medical cannabis. There probably wasn’t a sudden increase in glaucoma complications or old football injuries flaring up right around April 20.
THE COUNTY LINE: Unlikely foes clash in season opener for Jaguars, Valle
Every August I type in the football schedules for the 12 high schools in Jefferson County and start formulating my coverage plans. Of course, as the season wears on and certain matchups rise or fall in importance, coverage is determined week-to-week. When I began entering Seckman’s schedule, the Jaguars’ Week...
