We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to my apartment in November with my cat Sugi after a breakup and it is my first time having a place all to myself. Luckily, I had been collecting items I love for years and finally had the space of my own to let my ideas run more freely and get creative with a tiny space. The apartment is basically one big circle as there are two doors in the bedroom so you can walk through the apartment in one continuous loop, which gives it such a great flow! I am excited to paint my feature accents on the wall like I had done in previous places; I think it will really complete the space! It is so bright with east-facing windows, but I’ve added lots of lighting options as there are no overhead lights in the living room so it’s necessary for me to have a variety of lighting sources to create the mood I want for different times of day/occasions. My surroundings influence my mood very much, so it is extremely important I custom make a space a home.

