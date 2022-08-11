Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
A Small London Flat Has the Cutest Little Backyard Garden Shed Escape
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Harringay Ladder, Haringay, North London — London, United Kingdom. Type of home: Flat (Victorian conversion) Size: 686 square feet. Years lived...
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
This Ancient Roman Site Will Soon Be Reburied For Its Own Good
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Three Roommates Share This ‘Funky Yet Functional’ LA Rental Apartment
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live with my two best friends. The space is super small with only one room as the common space.
Shea McGee Reveals How To Mix And Match Like A Pro
Everyone wants exciting designs in their home. Mixing up your decor is a great way to do this. Here's how Netflix star Shea McGee mixes and matches like a pro.
yankodesign.com
These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures
Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
Fact check: Viral images of 'The Simpsons' unrelated to 2022 monkeypox outbreak
A widely shared meme claims "The Simspons" made a prediction about monkeypox. The claim is false.
See How a Stager Transformed a California Kitchen with the Dreaded “Triple D”
On a recent project, Ashley Tapley encountered what she calls the dreaded “triple D” — and she doesn’t mean “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The professional home stager and owner of House Candy Home, serving Santa Cruz County, California, and beyond, was tasked with transforming a home that was dated, dark, and in disrepair.
This Comic Artist’s 450-Square-Foot Brooklyn Studio Apartment Is Eclectic and Artsy
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m comic artist and graphic novelist located in Brooklyn. I live alone in a 450-square-foot studio near Prospect Park.
AOL Corp
Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo
Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
domino
Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen
A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
HGTV by Sherwin-Williams’ 2023 Color Collection Is All About Vintage Style
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Apartment Therapy
It’s National Vinyl Record Player Day — Here Are Affordable Upgrades for Your Setup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Today is National Vinyl Record Player Day. Listening to music on the nostalgic machine is a luxury, but it is also an ode to collecting sentimental vinyls and going beyond digital streaming.
Jeremiah Brent Shares 5 Things He Would Never Do As An Interior Designer
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
This Breezy, Mid-Century Modern Gem for Sale in Georgia Is on the Market for $365k
Mid-century modern admirers, this one’s for you. Never has a carport looked so cool! From the angled roof to the canopy of leafy trees in the background, this streamlined, sunny home embraces natural light at every chance possible. In the living room, for instance, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows flank the front door on either side, and a Noguchi pendant light floats above hardwood floors, welcoming in even more illumination.
What Hilary Farr Recommends Using Instead Of A Coffee Table
If you only ever use your coffee table as a catch-all, it may be time to replace it with something more in-style and useful. We have some tips!
Airstream Just Made a Wallpaper Collection Meant For Van Life
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With more and more people flocking to the on-the-road lifestyle, videos on how to convert old utility vans and Airstream trailers into modern, liveable spaces have never been more popular. But it can be difficult (and expensive) to show off your unique personality in such a small space.
A Small Toronto Apartment Is a Rental, But Still Colorful and Customized
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to my apartment in November with my cat Sugi after a breakup and it is my first time having a place all to myself. Luckily, I had been collecting items I love for years and finally had the space of my own to let my ideas run more freely and get creative with a tiny space. The apartment is basically one big circle as there are two doors in the bedroom so you can walk through the apartment in one continuous loop, which gives it such a great flow! I am excited to paint my feature accents on the wall like I had done in previous places; I think it will really complete the space! It is so bright with east-facing windows, but I’ve added lots of lighting options as there are no overhead lights in the living room so it’s necessary for me to have a variety of lighting sources to create the mood I want for different times of day/occasions. My surroundings influence my mood very much, so it is extremely important I custom make a space a home.
Apartment Therapy
