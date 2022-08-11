ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

yankodesign.com

These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures

Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
INTERIOR DESIGN
AOL Corp

Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
LIFESTYLE
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Breezy, Mid-Century Modern Gem for Sale in Georgia Is on the Market for $365k

Mid-century modern admirers, this one’s for you. Never has a carport looked so cool! From the angled roof to the canopy of leafy trees in the background, this streamlined, sunny home embraces natural light at every chance possible. In the living room, for instance, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows flank the front door on either side, and a Noguchi pendant light floats above hardwood floors, welcoming in even more illumination.
EAST POINT, GA
Apartment Therapy

Airstream Just Made a Wallpaper Collection Meant For Van Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With more and more people flocking to the on-the-road lifestyle, videos on how to convert old utility vans and Airstream trailers into modern, liveable spaces have never been more popular. But it can be difficult (and expensive) to show off your unique personality in such a small space.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

A Small Toronto Apartment Is a Rental, But Still Colorful and Customized

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to my apartment in November with my cat Sugi after a breakup and it is my first time having a place all to myself. Luckily, I had been collecting items I love for years and finally had the space of my own to let my ideas run more freely and get creative with a tiny space. The apartment is basically one big circle as there are two doors in the bedroom so you can walk through the apartment in one continuous loop, which gives it such a great flow! I am excited to paint my feature accents on the wall like I had done in previous places; I think it will really complete the space! It is so bright with east-facing windows, but I’ve added lots of lighting options as there are no overhead lights in the living room so it’s necessary for me to have a variety of lighting sources to create the mood I want for different times of day/occasions. My surroundings influence my mood very much, so it is extremely important I custom make a space a home.
SMALL BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

