Montana State

WSU expanding broadband access and equity across state

PULLMAN, Wash.- WSU Extension is partnering with the Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO) to enhance broadband capacity to rural and underserved communities, and to provide better and more equitable access to reliable, high-speed internet. The Washington State Department of Commerce has funded a one year, $8 million statewide Broadband Action...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lack of Swings for Disabled Children in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Kason Creed, an eight-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy, has been looking for a park he can play at in the Tri-Cities. He discovered his love for swings after visiting ADA parks in Spokane, which is where Kason often travels for doctors appointments. He has found no...
RICHLAND, WA
Central Florida lifeline service centers dispute 988 crisis line backlash

When the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline launched in July, it was celebrated as an easy-to-remember number for people with mental health emergencies and an alternative to 911. It essentially replaces the old 10-digit number for the national suicide prevention lifeline. But not everyone supports 988. Some posts on social...
FLORIDA STATE

