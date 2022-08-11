ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baileys Harbor, WI

seehafernews.com

Major Softball/Volleyball Tournament Happening Now in Kellnersville

There is a three-day softball and volleyball tournament going on today in Kellnersville. We spoke with one of the event organizers who revealed that the Patty’s Lounge Tournament has been a yearly tradition since 1983, and this year’s rendition features 18 separate teams. Play actually began in the...
KELLNERSVILLE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rogue Games takes over former Press Gazette distribution building

GREEN BAY – Calling all gamers – a new business catering to all the game lovers out there is set to open this week in the former Green Bay Press Gazette distribution building on the corner of Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue in downtown Green Bay. Rogue Games...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
SEYMOUR, WI
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
MANITOWOC, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Roger P. Nash

Roger P. Nash, age 84, a resident of Wauwatosa and Clark Lake (Town of Sevastopol), died on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Roger was born in Two Rivers, WI, on July 30, 1938, to Leona and Jack Nash. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Allan and John, and sister Laurie.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

The Discovery of Sputnik IV, A Piece of Manitowoc History

The following article was researched and written by Jeff Seidl. While on squad car patrol September 5, 1962, at 5:45 A.M. Officers Marvin Bauch and Ronald Rusboldt spotted what they thought was crumpled cardboard in the road of the 600 block of N. 8th Street. While passing the area again at 6:45 A.M. the object was still there, and they could see it was metal and stopped to move it. It was too hot to handle, so they used their feet to shove it to the curb. At the time, they thought it was slag from one of the local foundries which had fallen off the truck on the way to disposal. Passing the area again at 8:00 A.M., they stopped again and looked at the metal and it was still warm1.
MANITOWOC, WI
KROC News

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Celebrate Autumn with an Apple Galette

Step outside into the brisk, autumn breeze of Door County. Put your arms in the air, and turn your body so the wind brushes your face and blows through your hair. Take a deep breath in; let the deep breath out. Then repeat. This time of year beckons to me...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics

(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
ALGOMA, WI
Door County Pulse

Board Backs New Building for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Plans for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding to construct a new, 65-foot-by-300-foot building along 3rd Avenue were approved Monday by Sturgeon Bay’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board. The company stated in its application seeking approval for the new building and related site work that the project is needed to...
STURGEON BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Major land purchase puts wheels in motion for Kaukauna Area School District referendum

KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna Area School District has moved forward with a major land purchase that likely will lead to a multi-million dollar referendum. The board at its July 25 meeting voted 6-0 to authorize the administration to use up to $3.5 million of its reserve funds to purchase about 140 acres of the Welhouse property near the current high school for $3.5 million dollars.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend

Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
MANITOWOC, WI

