ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT is falling behind on its climate change goals. What’s being done to change that?

By Jan Ellen Spiegel
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eK6zX_0hDlxOgB00

As worldwide heat, drought and extreme storms this summer punctuate the reality of climate change, Connecticut continues to wrestle with its reality that it is falling behind on its goals to reduce the carbon emissions responsible for global warming.

The state has also long been out of compliance with national ambient air quality standards for the pollutants that result in the high ozone levels we consistently record here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36DaQg_0hDlxOgB00
CT Mirror file photo

CT’s Changing Climate

After several high-profile failures, state lawmakers in the most recent session took some of their most significant actions in years to shift Connecticut’s trajectory on its climate change goals.

The most comprehensive legislation was called the Connecticut Clean Air Act, a huge bill that mostly focused on clean transportation as a means for addressing climate change. It included more robust programs to accelerate use of electric vehicles with investments in, and faster and more stringent electrification of, public transit and school bus fleets in particular.

The measure passed with only the tiniest amount of bipartisan support.

Here are some of the details of what’s poised to change as a result of Connecticut’s newest climate change policies:

What is the Connecticut Clean Air Act?

The Connecticut Clean Air Act contains a mix of mandates and incentives to establish or strengthen clean transportation programs and provides funding mechanisms for many of them.

The legislation emerged after the General Assembly in 2021 declined to even consider a bill to authorize developing a state plan for the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a proposed multi-state concept to reduce motor vehicle greenhouse gas emissions and provide funds for transportation projects. Republicans called the prospect that gasoline prices could increase as a result a tax, and the label stuck.

The Connecticut Clean Air Act sets up many of the same programs TCI would have — but got lucky, to some extent, on the funding component. The federal bipartisan infrastructure law will provide nearly $5.4 billion to kick-start most of the initiatives — so no pressure on gas prices, which most folks figure are high enough at the moment.

How does the new climate change law expand clean transportation?

Most of the focus is getting electric vehicles to more individuals across a broader socio-economic spectrum and getting a bigger bang for the buck by getting EVs into public and commercial fleets.

In addition to the obvious — expanding the existing electric vehicle program known as CHEAPR in several ways including adding e-bikes — it also tackles at-home charging hurdles, establishing “a right to charge” component. Under it, landlords, condominium associations and others must allow installation of electric charging stations when other stipulations are met, though tenants or unit owners would have to pay for them.

The law requires that half of the state-owned or leased motor vehicle fleet to be zero-emission by the start of 2026, 75% by the start of 2028 and 100% by the start of 2030. The state must stop purchasing or leasing diesel buses by Jan. 1, 2024. The current electric bus fleet was recently taken out of service after a fire in one of the buses.

The law sets deadlines for moving school systems away from diesel-powered school buses with special focus on environmental justice communities. They must have zero-emission buses by 2030. By 2035, other districts need to have at least alternative-fuel vehicles. By 2040, every school bus will have to produce no emissions. The first tranche of EPA funding for this is open to applications right now.

What are some of the new climate change policies in the law?

  • Authorizes DEEP to adopt the more stringent California emissions standards for medium- and heavy-duty motor vehicles. And it allows DEEP to establish a voucher program that supports zero-emissions medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
  • Sets requirements for EV charging infrastructure in new construction.
  • Set standards for “smart traffic lights” to reduce unnecessary idling at red lights and provides grants for such programs.
  • Includes a non-transportation component that prevents planned communities from prohibiting owners from installing solar panels.

What were opponents’ criticisms?

Almost all GOP lawmakers voted against it, citing cost especially for electric school buses and for what renters in particular may have to pay for home chargers. They also cited their longstanding arguments that Connecticut as a single state wouldn’t have much impact on climate change and that market forces, not state mandates, should drive the transition to cleaner technologies.

What other environmental bills passed during the last legislative session?

Climate Change Mitigation (Senate Bill 10) puts into statute the 2040 zero-carbon target for all electricity supplied to Connecticut customers. It had been in place via executive order after the legislature failed to approve it in 2021.

Clean Energy Tariff Programs (Senate Bill 176) expands certain existing solar programs by raising the caps that held back their adoption and allows full use of commercial rooftops for solar generation beyond what the structure itself need to operate.

Hydrogen Task Force (House Bill 5200) establishes a group that will study the use of hydrogen — in particular green hydrogen , made without the use of natural gas the way it is now — as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Comments / 3

Rick Bars
3d ago

There is no such thing as climate change. This is about the green new deal that will destroy our country and lives.

Reply
6
Related
Eyewitness News

Best states to live in: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report put Connecticut right in the middle of the road when it comes to the best states in which to live. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. It put Connecticut at 25th.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Shoreline residents asked to conserve water due to drought conditions

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Some shoreline residents are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut water says one of their water systems reached stage 2 drought conditions. The hot temperatures and lack of rain are not a good combination. Connecticut water customers around the area are being asked to reduce their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Infrastructure#Ct Mirror#Changing Climate
FOX 61

State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX 61

State's move over law largely ignored by drivers: DOT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's "Slow Down, Move Over" law has been in effect since 2009, but because emergency responders, especially those tending to motorists along highways, are still being seriously injured or killed, stakeholders held an urgent press conference Thursday. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recently introduced a resolution...
CONNECTICUT STATE
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Conn.'s Fire Danger is Currently ‘Extreme' to ‘High'

The fire danger in Connecticut right now is extreme to high, according to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Division of Forestry. On Sunday, DEEP said the fire danger is extreme in south Middlesex and south New London counties and is very high in Hartford, Tolland and North Windham counties.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy