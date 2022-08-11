ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Wednesday’s arrest comes four months after Clenney, 26, stabbed 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

Clenney is claiming self-defense.

Miami police had first responded on April 3 to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.

Video from the scene that was obtained by TMZ appeared to show Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood.

Obumseli was taken to a trauma center and pronounced dead from stab wounds.

No charges had been filed in the case as of mid-April, according to NewsNation. But police in Miami-Dade County eventually issued an arrest warrant for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon, Nexstar’s KHON reported.

Clenney was arrested Wednesday “without incident at an undisclosed location” in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to police. As of Thursday morning, Clenney was being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center.

Clenney has over 2 million followers on social media.

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, had previously claimed his client was defending herself from Obumseli.

“She was in fear for her life, and Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony, to wit: a burglary with a battery,” Prieto said in a statement provided to NewsNation in April. “We expect the City of Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s office to close their investigation in the near future.”

Clenney is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Hilo District Court on Aug. 11.

