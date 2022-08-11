FOXHALL VILLAGE 1BR APT built in 2021 - WALK TO GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY Hospital - You'll love coming home to this upscale apartment in the serene Foxhall Village neighborhood in DC. Take comfort in its recent construction in 2021. Enjoy the luxury of this unit with 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom with full, stand-up shower, all within walking distance to Georgetown University Hospital. This unit includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, and natural light from all angles. Tenants pay for their electric bill and TV/Internet service.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO