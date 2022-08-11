Read full article on original website
Related
Adele Covers ‘Elle’ Magazine in Glamorous Slip Dresses, Fur Coat & More
Adele went bold for her latest covergirl moment, fronting the September 2022 issue of Elle — accompanied by a revealing new interview. For the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an array of glamorous ensembles for Mario Sorrenti’s lens. Styled by George Cortina, her cover shot ensemble consisted of a pale pink Fendi silk slip dress, trimmed with delicate red flounder. Layered beneath a brown fur Polo Georgis coat, Adele’s ensemble was finished with sheer Falke tights and gold Cartier rings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa) Elsewhere in the editorial, the vintage glamour-inspired editorial...
purewow.com
Meet Siren Eyes: TikTok’s Favorite Eyeliner Technique
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. When it comes to TikTok, it’s all about edgy, dramatic styles for the rest of the year. Think: lush lashes,...
Comments / 0