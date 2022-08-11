Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
The Cambridges’ nanny won’t live with royal family at new home: Report
Prince George , Princess Charlotte , and Prince Louis ’ nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, reportedly won’t be living with the Cambridges in their new home in Windsor. The Telegraph reported on Aug. 14 that while the royals’ nanny “will be kept on full time, she will live elsewhere, as...
In Entertainment: Tom Holland Off Social Media, Oscar Gets Stolen & More
Cheddar News’ Between Bells recaps the weekend at the box office, where "Bullet Train" stays on track at No. 1 and "Top Gun: Maverick" remains in the top five. Baker Machado and Hena Doba also talk about Tom Holland announcing a social media break and Troy Kotsur’s stolen (then returned) Oscar.
‘The Hunger Games’: Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise’s ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’
Viola Davis (The Woman King) is the latest addition to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The Oscar winner has been tapped for the role of Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul, joining an ensemble led by Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. The upcoming film from returning Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is the latest in a dystopian YA franchise, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, which has thus far grossed over $3 billion worldwide. It picks up with Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) at age 18—years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem—at a point when...
