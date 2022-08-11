WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia.

The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, fast-moving full case quantities, and many other industrial products.

It will also create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia.

“Companies like WebstaurantStore continue to recognize Georgia is the best place to do business by expanding here again and again,” said Governor Kemp . “Our world-class logistics infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it possible for companies to operate in every corner of the state while still enjoying direct access to national and international markets and a highly-qualified workforce.”

Established in 2004, WebstaurantStore is an online distributor aimed at meeting the purchasing needs of food service professionals internationally.

“We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution,” said Caleb Clugston, Vice President of Network Optimization at WebstaurantStore. “We look forward to continued growth and positively impacting the community as well as the State of Georgia for many years to come.”

The company currently has warehouses located in several other states as well as Georgia. Currently, they employ more than 680 Georgians in two counties in onsite locations and various remote locations.

At the new Pembroke location, the company will be hiring shipping and receiving managers and associates, as well as inventory control and quality assurance associates. Interested applicants can learn more and apply here.

“We are excited to have WebstaurantStore joining our existing industry base,” said Development Authority of Bryan County (DABC) Chairman Jon Seagraves. “In addition to creating over 200 jobs, the company plans to pay very strong wages. These are great opportunities for the residents of Bryan County and the region, and we would just like to welcome WebstaurantStore to our community.”

“The expansion of existing businesses in Georgia is equally important as the attraction of new employers to the state,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA). “At GPA, we are proud to help support the success of outstanding companies such as WebstaurantStore as they grow their footprint and jobs base in Georgia.”