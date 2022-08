NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A person was fatally struck by a Ronkonkoma-bound Long Island Rail Road train on Wednesday night.

The victim was struck at 8:21 p.m. between the Wyandanch and Deer Park stations, MTA officials told Newsday .

Their identity has not been reported at this time.

Trains on the Ronkonkoma line were running as scheduled on Thursday after initial delays after the incident.