Event Details The Erie Humane Society is thrilled to announce the return of the Rock & Rescue Charity Concert for the Summer of 2022, featuring double-platinum country music artist, Mitchell Tenpenny headlining the show, along with Erie, PA's own Refuge opening the show. We are excited to welcome Mitchell Tenpenny to Erie, PA to help the Erie Humane Society honor our local veterans, raise awareness for our shelter/pets, and help us fundraise for our Shelter to Service Program. Erie's own REFUGE will open the show! TICKETS NOW ON SALE! Event Details: SATURDAY, AUGUST 13, 2022 6PM TO 10:30PM AT THE ERIE HUMANE SOCIETY 2407 ZIMMERLY ROAD, ERIE, PA 16506 COST: $25.00 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS $125.00 VIP TICKETS (includes VIP Party and VIP Concert Area) ** There will not be reserved seating at this year's concert. There will be a premium section roped off for VIP ticket holders.**

