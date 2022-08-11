ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eriereader.com

Mitchell Tenpenny at Erie Humane Society's Rock & Rescue Concert

Event Details The Erie Humane Society is thrilled to announce the return of the Rock & Rescue Charity Concert for the Summer of 2022, featuring double-platinum country music artist, Mitchell Tenpenny headlining the show, along with Erie, PA's own Refuge opening the show. We are excited to welcome Mitchell Tenpenny to Erie, PA to help the Erie Humane Society honor our local veterans, raise awareness for our shelter/pets, and help us fundraise for our Shelter to Service Program. Erie's own REFUGE will open the show! TICKETS NOW ON SALE! Event Details: SATURDAY, AUGUST 13, 2022 6PM TO 10:30PM AT THE ERIE HUMANE SOCIETY 2407 ZIMMERLY ROAD, ERIE, PA 16506 COST: $25.00 GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS $125.00 VIP TICKETS (includes VIP Party and VIP Concert Area) ** There will not be reserved seating at this year's concert. There will be a premium section roped off for VIP ticket holders.**
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man swims across Edinboro Lake for a good cause

An Erie man swam across Edinboro Lake Friday for a good cause. For the past month, Greg Heintz has been training for this swim while raising money for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The swim was a little more than one mile and took him less time than expected because of the perfect lake conditions. Heintz […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community aides Cranesville family who lost house in fire

The community is stepping up once again to help a Cranesville family who lost everything in a house fire in July. A house fire on July 6 displaced a family of 12, who have been rebuilding the house since. The community has been donating building supplies, food and clothing. On Saturday, a benefit for the […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
erienewsnow.com

Bluegrass Festival Raises Money for Upcoming Erie County Fair

The Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival kicked off earlier this weekend. The festival is used to raise money for the upcoming Erie County Fair, which begins on August 29th. "It brings the community together if they want to come down and have fun," says President Coordinator of the festival, Rick Allgeier. "[It's a] relaxing good, a good time. It benefits the fairgrounds. Also, there's some local vendors, food vendors, and it's just something that the community likes to promote."
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mitchell Tenpenny rocks out at the Rock and Rescue Charity Concert

The Erie Humane Society was finally able to hold its third Rock and Rescue Charity Concert, and it was a sold-out event. They were supposed to have it back in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to put it on hold, until tonight. All the proceeds benefit their “Shelter to Service Program”, as well as […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local business celebrates 814 Day in Erie

Sunday was 814 Day as local businesses and community members celebrated all around Erie in various ways. Here is more on what people are doing on this special day. 814 Day is all about celebrating all things Erie. This day features a slate of events that people can enjoy. The date August 14 has a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC Hamot celebrates 814 Day with onesies for newborns

A local hospital has a special way of celebrating its newborn babies and 814 Day. Babies at Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot will be wearing 814 onesies all week to celebrate the big day. The shirts were donated by Erie Apparel. It’s part of their campaign that focuses on the collective love of Erie. “814 is a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

1020 Collective hosts Arts and Vegan Festival

An Arts and Vegan Festival was held this weekend by the 1020 Collective. This event welcomed community members from all around Erie. The festival is the first of its kind here in Erie. Organizers are hoping to make it an annual event for residents to enjoy. Several local vendors were featured during this festival. Each […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend

Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New mural added to Little Italy neighborhood

The Little Italy neighborhood celebrated their history and culture of the area with the dedication of a new mural. The mural was installed on the exterior of the Odessa’s Place building located on West 18th Street. The mural is also said to provide wayfinding capabilities. The mural was painted by over 100 different community members […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blues for Shoes kicks off with local musicians

Several local bands and musicians got together to raise money for school supplies for students. Blues for Shoes is held every year right before school starts. Following the fundraiser, at Big Bar, an event is held at Odessa’s Place where the school supplies are given away for free. “I just want to thank the Erie […]
ERIE, PA
Titusville Herald

Oil Festival promises to be a whale of a time

For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins

As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Community Mural Unveiled

Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dome at Erie Sports Center is Back

The dome at the Erie Sports Center was inflated on Friday, after heavy snowfall in the winter caused it to collapse. According to officials at Erie Sports Center, this is a brand new dome, with new technology that some teams with the NFL use. Although the dome is inflated, there's...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Underdog BBQ finds a new home

A local restaurant is preparing to move into a new location that will allow growth and provide a better experience for customers. Staff of Underdog BBQ said the move has been stressful and faster than expected, but they are excited to bring their vision to life. Underdog BBQ closed its doors on July 25 to begin […]
