Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The BTS of the making of “Black on Black” hosted by Rachel Rochester.Ameena WilcoxLake City, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Bradford Tornadoes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As hurricane season approaches its peak, high school football teams in North Central Florida are preparing for the mother of all twisters. The Bradford Tornadoes are blaring the sirens for their opponents. “This year we gonna bring a lot to the table this year just by...
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
Florida Football: So about the backup quarterback if Anthony Richardson gets hurt
As Florida football gears up for the season, its no secret who the starting quarterback is in Gainesville. With a new coach in town and the transfer of Emory Jones in the offseason, Anthony Richardson is poised to take helm that many fans wanted him to have last season. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
usf.edu
Band alumni to protest after request to reincorporate traditional Black marching style was declined
Eastside High School’s band used to march in the style of historically Black colleges and universities, like Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and Bethune-Cookman, beginning under its first director Richard Parker. This summer, alumni band members made a formal request to school officials to reincorporate elements of the traditional...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Know Your Neighbor: Adam Fehrenbacher
After an impressive career as a chef spanning seven countries, Adam Fehrenbacher returns to his roots with the savory and customer-centric Fehrenbacher’s Artisan Sausages in Gainesville’s 4th Avenue Food Park. The wide selection of flavorful fresh-made sausages, specialty cuts, charcuterie and plates of fresh ingredients has quickly developed a loyal following.
WCJB
Gainesville residents line up for utility bill assistance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utilities prices skyrocketing, a non-profit is offering to help low-income families keep the lights on. Many people lined up ahead of a Central Florida Community Action Agency (CFCAA) outreach event on Monday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Partnership, 912 NE 16th Ave., Gainesville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuft.org
‘Justice for Terrell Bradley’ mural painted over with swastika and ‘God Bless Derek Chauvin’
A mural on the Southwest 34th Street wall for Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a Gainesville police K9 following a traffic stop, has become a battleground between calls for justice and symbols of white supremacy. The initial mural, visible on Sunday, demanded Gainesville Police Department release the camera...
tornadopix.com
Landlords raise their arms over Gainesville’s comprehensive rental inspection program
Inspection records show that the City of Gainesville’s program that is designed to screen rental properties for safety and energy efficiency standards cites landlords for many decorative details such as door and landscaping paint. The owners are so unhappy that they hire a lawyer to sue the city. Some...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 700 guests packed the O’Connell Center as they celebrated the Red Shoe Affair and the Ronald McDonalds House’s 40th anniversary of being in North Central Florida. Sherry Houston the executive director told a story about a little boy that had cancer. “On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Independent Florida Alligator
Terrell Bradley advocates grapple with racist messages, images painted over 34th Street mural
A mural on Southwest 34th Street was painted with messages demanding justice for Terrell Bradley Thursday night. Hours later, the message was defaced with symbols of hate. Friends and family of Terrell Bradley woke up early Friday morning to paint over the hateful messages left on a mural demanding justice for Bradley, who lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from police last month.
WCJB
Alachua County Animal Services waives adoption fees during their Summer Lovin’ Event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal lovers picked out a new furry friend in Alachua County with a goal to clear the shelter. Alachua County Animal Resources and Care hosted their annual Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event. All adoption fees were waived as lines of people searched to find a new companion.
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
Free hurricane kits donated by Habitat for Humanity, State Farm
Clay County Habitat for Humanity is partnering with State Farm to give away free hurricane kits to those in need. Those unable to drive to the event are able to reserve a kit online.
WCJB
Layoffs hit Gainesville Sun after poor second quarter results at parent company
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Journalism in North Central Florida is taking a big hit. Workers at the Gainesville Sun tell us that Friday three more employees have been laid off. It’s part of a massive layoff by owner Gannett, but it is not clear yet how many workers were let go across its system of newspapers Friday.
Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them...
Lake City police are seeking the community’s help in locating missing person
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Theres Ann Amrine was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 at around 1 p.m. at the Greyhound bus station located at 251 S. Marion Ave in Lake City, Florida. It is believed that Amrine was on her way to Marysville, Ohio, but she never made it there. Police are considering Amrine a missing person.
Comments / 0