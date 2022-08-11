Kyrie Irving denies report that he only wants to play 60 games per season

Kyrie Irving: Cap Gif denying report from Rich Bucher about only wanting to play 60 games.

Source: Twitter @KyrieIrving

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’m in for the ill @TravisRodgers on @ESPNLosAngeles with @Allen Sliwa from 10am-1pm PT! We’re talking Lakers, Dodgers, Rams, Durant, Kyrie, traffic protocol, food, and more. Listen up! AK – 1:11 PM

Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving

When you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up.

We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening.

Welcome to the

PARADIGM SHIFT♾ – 12:14 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games would not have to play any back to back which he referred to as “inhumane”

sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 3:47 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

NBA reporting:

Kevin Durant is still close with James Harden.

Kevin Durant still wants to play with James Harden.

Kevin Durant is mad at Nets for how they handled Kyrie Irving.

James Harden was fed up with Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant still wants to play with Kyrie Irving. 🤷‍♂️ – 9:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Report Roundup: Sixers could enter the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but their best package probably won’t do it; the Lakers will now offer 2 picks for Kyrie Irving; Boston KD’s preferred destination; Pelicans have interest trib.al/g8KmsGr – 6:58 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Games played for the Nets last year:

Kevin Durant….55

James Harden..44

Kyrie Irving…….29

Joe Harris……….14

Ben Simmons ..0

Don’t see how Steve Nash and Sean Marks are to blame but if you say so okay. – 4:53 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving’s agent says he doesn’t hate Nets’ Sean Marks, Steve Nash

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 1:38 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Irving’s agent: “Kyrie does not hate” Steve Nash, Sean Marks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/10/irv… – 12:00 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving does not hate Sean Marks or Steve Nash: agent #nets #nba nypost.com/2022/08/09/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

We @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I fire the Kevin Cannon and we talk all things KD and his trade request. We also talk a little Kyrie, when the schedule might come out, some transactions and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!

youtu.be/VDA_7NhFdAo – 6:20 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving reportedly shares Durant ideas on Nash, Marks

sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:17 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Like Durant, Kyrie Irving also not a fan of Steve Nash, Sean Marks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/09/rep… – 1:33 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Kevin Durant reiterates his trade request. How will this affect KD, Kyrie, and the Lakers? Plus, the commonalities between Brooklyn’s mess and the Lakers’ with Russ. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:08 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s relationship with the Nets coaching staff has been a wild ride…

A Thread 🧵

Back in 2019, KD claimed that one of the reasons he wanted to come to Brooklyn was because of head coach Kenny Atkinson (based on som YouTube research): pic.twitter.com/IMQZOEEpPn – 9:29 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Went long on the latest news in this season of APOCALYPSE NETS. 🔓

Joe Tsai’s options:

1. Fire Marks & Nash

2. Trade KD & Kyrie

3. Change KD’s mind

4. Call KD’s bluff

I don’t think No. 4 is in the Nets’ best interest. But I’m rooting for it. ziller.substack.com/p/apocalypse-n… – 8:58 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

The only way you can consider Sean Marks a failed GM is to think entrusting his team to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was the failure. – 9:54 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kyrie has had some amazing, incredible one-liners in his remarkable career, but this one was maybe the best:

“When I say I’m here with Kevin (Durant), I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe (Tsai) and Sean (Marks),” pic.twitter.com/j7w4b4b1dd – 8:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose the Nets in the summer of 2019, and the Nets said “yes,” they failed to read the terms and conditions that come with these unique superstars. More for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:20 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The Nets won more playoff games (1) in 2019, with Kenny Atkinson as head coach and Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell on the roster, than they did in 2022 with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster.

And in 2019, Brooklyn had tons of cap space and all their picks – 3:29 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Thinking back to that podcast where Kyrie said, “here, we feel like we’re all head coaches.” What an era! – 3:05 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

With all that being said about picking between KD or the coach and GM, I’d keep an eye on the Kyrie situation again

Not a report lol – 2:38 PM

Ric Bucher: Joe Tsai has already shown he’s willing to play hardball with Kyrie by taking a max extension off the table almost immediately. Now, part of that may be Kyrie’ doing. I’m told he wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs which he apparently referred to as inhumane. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022

Ric Bucher: I’m told that they wanted to trade Kyrie midway through this past season, and KD told them absolutely not. And they went along with it. Now, I’ve also been told while they’re still good friends, that maybe KD doesn’t value him quite the same way as a teammate. I’m not so sure about that. -via Apple Podcasts / August 11, 2022

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, M.A. : Kyrie Irving’s focus for this season is “all about killing it.” “He’s holding up his commitment and there’s an excitement.” Per source: “He’s opted in. He’s gonna play.” “He’s in the gym nonstop.” -via Twitter / August 10, 2022