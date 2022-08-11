The players with the most guaranteed money
With maximum contracts increasing as time has gone on, we thought it would be compelling to look at all the players who will be earning over $100 million dollars in guaranteed money for the remainder of their contracts.
From MVPs to players just blossoming, the range of players is vast. Here is a list of 36 players who are going to be earning a ton for the next half-decade.
1. Nikola Jokic (Denver)
Guaranteed money left: $303,037,803 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $117,688,678
2. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)
Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $114,123,435
2. Devin Booker (Phoenix)
Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $98,316,565
4. Damian Lillard (Portland)
Guaranteed money left: $258,694,291 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $193,078,511
5. Bradley Beal (Washington)
Guaranteed money left: $251,019,650 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $179,548,023
6. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Guaranteed money left: $242,160,770 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $134,074,306
7. Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Guaranteed money left: $215,353,662 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $257,859,052
8. Trae Young (Atlanta)
Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $26,534,551
8. Zach LaVine (Chicago)
Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $87,647,297
8. Luka Doncic (Dallas)
Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $32,476,151
11. Zion Williamson (New Orleans)
Guaranteed money left: $206,384,817 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $30,736,320
12. Ja Morant (Memphis)
Guaranteed money left: $204,969,440 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $27,500,400
13. Darius Garland (Cleveland)
Guaranteed money left: $201,770,795 through 2027-28
Career earnings so far: $20,162,520
14. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)
Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $314,170,742
15. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Guaranteed money left: $188,855,520 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $147,960,040
16. Jimmy Butler (Miami)
Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $181,047,328
17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)
Guaranteed money left: $179,220,000 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $16,965,132
18. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)
Guaranteed money left: $169,665,173 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $138,348,195
19. Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
Guaranteed money left: $150,432,000 through 2026-27
Career earnings so far: $15,093,095
20. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)
Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $191,133,262
20. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)
Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $218,962,361
22. Jayson Tatum (Boston)
Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $58,176,820
22. Bam Adebayo (Miami)
Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $42,119,272
22. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $52,676,007
22. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $42,667,521
26. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)
Guaranteed money left: $132,929,128 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $40,389,910
27. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
Guaranteed money left: $121,800,240 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $189,720,908
28. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn)
Guaranteed money left: $113,680,224 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $90,183,585
29. Jrue Holliday (Milwaukee)
Guaranteed money left: $108,476,241 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $188,214,724
30. Julius Randle (New York)
Guaranteed money left: $106,444,800 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $79,831,962
31. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)
Guaranteed money left: $104,720,000 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $29,280,440
32. Jalen Brunson (New York)
Guaranteed money left: $104,000,000 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $6,112,770
33. John Collins (Atlanta)
Guaranteed money left: $102,000,000 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $34,059,862
34. Jamal Murray (Denver)
Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $71,263,506
34. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)
Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25
Career earnings so far: $80,576,485
36. Anfernee Simons (Portland)
Guaranteed money left: $100,000,000 through 2025-26
Career earnings so far: $10,178,218
