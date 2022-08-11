ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The players with the most guaranteed money

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ls7Pk_0hDlqzDb00

With maximum contracts increasing as time has gone on, we thought it would be compelling to look at all the players who will be earning over $100 million dollars in guaranteed money for the remainder of their contracts.

From MVPs to players just blossoming, the range of players is vast. Here is a list of 36 players who are going to be earning a ton for the next half-decade.

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POrXp_0hDlqzDb00

Guaranteed money left: $303,037,803 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $117,688,678

2. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqnAp_0hDlqzDb00
Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $114,123,435

2. Devin Booker (Phoenix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSuUW_0hDlqzDb00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $98,316,565

4. Damian Lillard (Portland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvtBX_0hDlqzDb00
AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Guaranteed money left: $258,694,291 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $193,078,511

5. Bradley Beal (Washington)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izpYE_0hDlqzDb00
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Guaranteed money left: $251,019,650 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $179,548,023

6. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWoT2_0hDlqzDb00
David Berding/Getty Images

Guaranteed money left: $242,160,770 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $134,074,306

7. Stephen Curry (Golden State)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNOFt_0hDlqzDb00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $215,353,662 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $257,859,052

8. Trae Young (Atlanta)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJdhQ_0hDlqzDb00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $26,534,551

8. Zach LaVine (Chicago)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nM02n_0hDlqzDb00
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $87,647,297

8. Luka Doncic (Dallas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPjeM_0hDlqzDb00
LM Otero/AP Photo

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $32,476,151

11. Zion Williamson (New Orleans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26I21I_0hDlqzDb00
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $206,384,817 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $30,736,320

12. Ja Morant (Memphis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXuum_0hDlqzDb00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $204,969,440 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $27,500,400

13. Darius Garland (Cleveland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEgNM_0hDlqzDb00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $201,770,795 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $20,162,520

14. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IK4zn_0hDlqzDb00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $314,170,742

15. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QElXo_0hDlqzDb00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $188,855,520 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $147,960,040

16. Jimmy Butler (Miami)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiEFW_0hDlqzDb00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $181,047,328

17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WWiR_0hDlqzDb00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $179,220,000 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $16,965,132

18. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GHll5_0hDlqzDb00
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Guaranteed money left: $169,665,173 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $138,348,195

19. Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHe1W_0hDlqzDb00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $150,432,000 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $15,093,095

20. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VTne_0hDlqzDb00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $191,133,262

20. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGPMV_0hDlqzDb00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $218,962,361

22. Jayson Tatum (Boston)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vgaik_0hDlqzDb00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $58,176,820

22. Bam Adebayo (Miami)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTqvr_0hDlqzDb00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $42,119,272

22. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySR4K_0hDlqzDb00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $52,676,007

22. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14S2Kl_0hDlqzDb00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $42,667,521

26. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td85f_0hDlqzDb00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $132,929,128 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $40,389,910

27. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNTEU_0hDlqzDb00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $121,800,240 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $189,720,908

28. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kk27p_0hDlqzDb00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $113,680,224 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $90,183,585

29. Jrue Holliday (Milwaukee)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fl7Ix_0hDlqzDb00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $108,476,241 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $188,214,724

30. Julius Randle (New York)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKXKT_0hDlqzDb00
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $106,444,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $79,831,962

31. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Gjq2_0hDlqzDb00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $104,720,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $29,280,440

32. Jalen Brunson (New York)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAhWV_0hDlqzDb00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $104,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $6,112,770

33. John Collins (Atlanta)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P38iH_0hDlqzDb00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $102,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $34,059,862

34. Jamal Murray (Denver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZ5tn_0hDlqzDb00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $71,263,506

34. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1pg1_0hDlqzDb00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $80,576,485

36. Anfernee Simons (Portland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSOdc_0hDlqzDb00
Justin Ford/Getty Images

Guaranteed money left: $100,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $10,178,218

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

