The players with the most guaranteed money

With maximum contracts increasing as time has gone on, we thought it would be compelling to look at all the players who will be earning over $100 million dollars in guaranteed money for the remainder of their contracts.

From MVPs to players just blossoming, the range of players is vast. Here is a list of 36 players who are going to be earning a ton for the next half-decade.

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver)

Guaranteed money left: $303,037,803 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $117,688,678

2. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $114,123,435

2. Devin Booker (Phoenix)

Guaranteed money left: $294,073,600 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $98,316,565

4. Damian Lillard (Portland)

Guaranteed money left: $258,694,291 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $193,078,511

5. Bradley Beal (Washington)

Guaranteed money left: $251,019,650 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $179,548,023

6. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Guaranteed money left: $242,160,770 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $134,074,306

7. Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Guaranteed money left: $215,353,662 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $257,859,052

8. Trae Young (Atlanta)

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $26,534,551

8. Zach LaVine (Chicago)

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $87,647,297

8. Luka Doncic (Dallas)

Guaranteed money left: $215,159,700 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $32,476,151

11. Zion Williamson (New Orleans)

Guaranteed money left: $206,384,817 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $30,736,320

12. Ja Morant (Memphis)

Guaranteed money left: $204,969,440 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $27,500,400

13. Darius Garland (Cleveland)

Guaranteed money left: $201,770,795 through 2027-28

Career earnings so far: $20,162,520

14. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $314,170,742

15. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

Guaranteed money left: $188,855,520 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $147,960,040

16. Jimmy Butler (Miami)

Guaranteed money left: $184,049,331 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $181,047,328

17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City)

Guaranteed money left: $179,220,000 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $16,965,132

18. Rudy Gobert (Minnesota)

Guaranteed money left: $169,665,173 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $138,348,195

19. Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)

Guaranteed money left: $150,432,000 through 2026-27

Career earnings so far: $15,093,095

20. Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $191,133,262

20. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

Guaranteed money left: $136,920,252 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $218,962,361

22. Jayson Tatum (Boston)

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $58,176,820

22. Bam Adebayo (Miami)

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $42,119,272

22. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $52,676,007

22. Donovan Mitchell (Utah)

Guaranteed money left: $134,896,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $42,667,521

26. Deandre Ayton (Phoenix)

Guaranteed money left: $132,929,128 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $40,389,910

27. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Guaranteed money left: $121,800,240 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $189,720,908

28. Ben Simmons (Brooklyn)

Guaranteed money left: $113,680,224 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $90,183,585

29. Jrue Holliday (Milwaukee)

Guaranteed money left: $108,476,241 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $188,214,724

30. Julius Randle (New York)

Guaranteed money left: $106,444,800 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $79,831,962

31. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis)

Guaranteed money left: $104,720,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $29,280,440

32. Jalen Brunson (New York)

Guaranteed money left: $104,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $6,112,770

33. John Collins (Atlanta)

Guaranteed money left: $102,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $34,059,862

34. Jamal Murray (Denver)

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $71,263,506

34. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans)

Guaranteed money left: $101,500,200 through 2024-25

Career earnings so far: $80,576,485

36. Anfernee Simons (Portland)

Guaranteed money left: $100,000,000 through 2025-26

Career earnings so far: $10,178,218