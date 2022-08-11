Read full article on original website
Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California
A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
'Devastated': Firefighter killed by falling tree while battling wildfire in western Oregon
Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan died as he helped fight the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, Oregon in the Willamette National Forest.
This Colorado home rental is literally built into a mountainside
This Colorado luxury home rental is literally built into a mountainside in the town of Evergreen, about 45 minutes from Denver.
Record Death Valley flooding ‘a once-in-1,000-year event’
Hundreds were marooned in the downpour as the climate crisis increases the likelihood of extreme weather
Hurricane Evacuation: Ways to Stay Safe If You Don’t Have a Lot of Money
Evacuating is the safest way to guarantee your safety when a hurricane threatens, but it can also be expensive. And more than half of Americans can’t cover an emergency expense over $1,000, leaving millions of people stranded in the path of a hurricane when a mandatory evacuation order goes out.
August Class Action Settlements Involve Capital One, Chicken of the Sea and Morgan Stanley
The entrance to the Morgan Stanley building is shown in New York. Morgan Stanley will pay $60 million to resolve claims its subpar cybersecurity resulted in data breaches in 2016 and 2019. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo. Consumers could benefit from numerous settlements with claim deadlines in August. The settlements resolve claims...
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery
SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government’s approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
Hoover Dam, a Feat of Engineering—Lake Mead Reaching Dead Pool Catastrophic
If Lake Mead reached dead pool it could be a catastrophe. Newsweek spoke to an expert about why the reservoir's history and why it was constructed.
California searching for new ways to pump up water supply as drought worsens
As a result of the ever-worsening drough, water districts to craft new ways to pump up their water supplies.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040 prompting him to present a new plan and funding to stop the runoff through several solutions such as recycling more wastewater — something that the Las Virgenes Municpal Water District has already invested in. "The water we are beginning with at this process is already highly treated recycled water," said spokesperson Riki Clark. "This pure water that we're getting from this process is some of the...
Record Heat Wave Hits Major U.S. Region, Could Hit Another
After excessive heat in the Northeast, higher than normal temperatures are expected next week in parts of the Pacific Northwest.
California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.
UCLA study: Climate change increases risk of ‘ArkStorm’ flooding
The effects of climate change have doubled the chance of a catastrophic storm and devastating flood like the one that ravaged the state in 1862, with a similar event likely to displace millions of people and leave areas like Los Angeles under water, according to a UCLA study released Friday.
Is A Mini-Split Air Conditioner More Or Less Expensive Than A Window Unit?
We examine mini-split air conditioners and window units to determine which option is less expensive. We also help you to pick the best unit for your home!
Looming heat wave may lead to wildfire surge in Northwest
Another surge of heat is in the works for the northwestern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Not only will temperatures have the potential to approach levels set late last month, but the surging heat and widespread dry landscape could bring a significant uptick in wildfire activity. "An upcoming heat wave...
