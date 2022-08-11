ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Firefighters battle huge ‘fire tornado’ during 150-acre blaze in California

A so-called “fire tornado” has broken out during a vast wildfire in California spanning nearly 150 acres.Firefighters in the north of the state were already tackling the huge McKinney Fire, which has ravaged more than 60,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest, killed four people and razed scores of buildings since it began 13 days ago.But some 200 firefighters were also called on Wednesday to a huge inferno, dubbed the Sam Fire, which broke out in Los Angeles County.A news helicopter visiting the scene of the vast bush fire in Gorman captured footage of a rare “fire whirl” forming...
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
Mariposa County, CA
Ruling clouds future of southeast Alaska king salmon fishery

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal court ruling this week has thrown into doubt the future of a valuable commercial king salmon fishery in Southeast Alaska, after a conservation group challenged the government’s approval of the harvest as a threat to protected fish and the endangered killer whales that eat them.
California searching for new ways to pump up water supply as drought worsens

 As a result of the ever-worsening drough, water districts to craft new ways to pump up their water supplies.Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040 prompting him to present a new plan and funding to stop the runoff through several solutions such as recycling more wastewater — something that the Las Virgenes Municpal Water District has already invested in. "The water we are beginning with at this process is already highly treated recycled water," said spokesperson Riki Clark. "This pure water that we're getting from this process is some of the...
Looming heat wave may lead to wildfire surge in Northwest

Another surge of heat is in the works for the northwestern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Not only will temperatures have the potential to approach levels set late last month, but the surging heat and widespread dry landscape could bring a significant uptick in wildfire activity. "An upcoming heat wave...
