ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

Inside a Luxe $2 Million London Houseboat That Lets You Live on the Thames

Click here to read the full article. London’s River Thames is dotted with houseboats of varying degrees of luxury, but the one currently docked at Oyster Pier in Battersea is quite smart indeed. Bosco, which the Modern House just listed for $2.15 million (£1.8 million), began life as a Dutch cargo barge but was turned into a stylish floating abode by the founding directors of LAB Architects, Alistair Langhorne and Claire Bunten. It was no easy feat, of course. The 1950s ship, which schlepped coal and grain all across Europe in her former life, needed to be entirely re-engineered after the two...
LIFESTYLE
architecturaldigest.com

Built-Ins Saved This 540-Square-Foot Paris Apartment

“I visited this apartment with my partner and it turned out to be exactly what we were looking for—an empty concrete shell,” says architect Cyrus Ardalan. The Paris apartment was last renovated in the 1970s, just 10 years after the building was constructed, and the charming original elements were effectively buried under tons of tiles and glue. With it impossible to restore the apartment to its original state, Cyrus decided to start from scratch, knocking down all the internal walls and keeping only a load bearing one in the middle of the space. He gave himself the goal of maximizing the living area and reducing the sleeping area to a minimum “by creating boxes, a very Perriand-Prouvé principle.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain

Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Penthouse#Catalonia#Seaside#Basque Country
The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Robb Report

How a Young French Designer Makes Tables That Look Like He Captured the Ocean

When Julien Lagueste recalls his childhood growing up in the French city of La Trinité-sur-Mer, a memory firmly fixed in his mind are the summers his family would spend by the sea. He was entranced by the Mediterranean landscape, so it’s not by chance that the designer’s work evokes the shore—the paleness of the sand, the organic shape of eroded stone, the reflections and blue hue of the water. Using wood and epoxy resin to mesmerizing effect, Lagueste’s experimental series of coffee and side tables creates the illusion of looking at the cerulean-colored ocean itself. It was for his 2016...
DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Polanco: Mexico City’s High-End Housing Hub

Polanco, the so-called Beverly Hills of Mexico, is the cultural center of Mexico City, the country’s capital, and is home to some of the most expensive properties in Latin America. Cosmopolitan, costly and cultural, Polanco is the sought-after enclave for those who want to be part of a vibrant...
REAL ESTATE
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
thespruce.com

Where to Put Knobs and Handles on Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets and drawers are found in almost every kitchen, and they provide ample storage space for food, plates, pots, pans, cups, and cutlery. To access the cabinets, most have knobs or handles, and knowing where to put them is essential for a functional kitchen. Use this guide to learn where to put knobs and handles on kitchen cabinets and why placement matters.
HOME & GARDEN
FodorsTravel

The Height of Luxury Is Swimming With Sharks in the Desert

Rising like a paradisical mirage in the desert, Atlantis Dubai is an aquatic-themed hotel offering the height of luxury. I am 32 feet underwater, wearing a pressurized air helmet that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. To my left, a white tip shark swims circles around a row of dilapidated columns. On my right, there’s a stingray that’s twice the size of my torso. Moving in the water is a Herculean effort, but I slowly make my way toward the group of other divers. They’re gesturing wildly with their arms, creating a parade of bubbles that dances upward towards the surface. For a moment, I worry that something has gone wrong.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy