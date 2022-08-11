Read full article on original website
Related
Cannabis Regulatory Update: News In Alabama, D.C., Maine And Nevada
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopted new guidelines for medical dispensaries in the state, reported wsfa.com. The changes include legal definitions and a decrease in the number of required security guards at dispensaries. These will no longer have to be standalone buildings and their doors will no longer have to be 3-inches thick. Antonie Mordican, state director for Minorities for Medical Marijuana, suggested changing guidelines to improve access to the industry for people of color. The medical requirements to be prescribed medical cannabis did not change.
Benzinga
Columbia Care Seed & Strain Pre-Rolls Hit New York Cannabis Market
Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF CCHW CCHW (FSE:3LP) launched Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls in all four of its dispensaries in New York. The dispensaries will soon be stocked with Seed & Strain whole flower and vapes, which will be made available to wholesale partners in the coming weeks. Seed &...
Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus
New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
Comments / 0