Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopted new guidelines for medical dispensaries in the state, reported wsfa.com. The changes include legal definitions and a decrease in the number of required security guards at dispensaries. These will no longer have to be standalone buildings and their doors will no longer have to be 3-inches thick. Antonie Mordican, state director for Minorities for Medical Marijuana, suggested changing guidelines to improve access to the industry for people of color. The medical requirements to be prescribed medical cannabis did not change.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO