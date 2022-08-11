Read full article on original website
PlantFuel Issues Warrants in Connection with its Partnership with GNC Ventures
Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 9, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce, that further to its press release dated August 4, 2022, it has completed the first step of its partnership with GNC Ventures.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
Controversial Ethereum Fork Token ETHW Tanks 50% In IOU Market
ETHW — a token pertaining to a proposed hard fork of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain — has lost 53% of its value in seven days. What Happened: EthereumPoW or ETHW began trading as an IOU token on several cryptocurrency exchanges last week. The token gained popularity after some market participants advocated for another fork of the Ethereum blockchain to maintain the Proof-of-Work consensus as the network transitions to Proof-of-Stake on Sept. 15.
PremiStar Acquires Mechanical Service, Inc. in Iowa City
DEERFIELD, Ill. - August 12, 2022 - ( ) PremiStar, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building automation services has acquired Mechanical Service, Inc. (MSI), a leading commercial HVAC contractor in Iowa City, IA. With this acquisition, PremiStar expands its service offerings and footprint in Iowa, maintaining focus on meeting the needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, health care, education, retail, municipal, government, and senior living market segments.
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
KRBP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. Limited Shareholders
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of...
Arcimoto Appoints Jesse Fittipaldi As Interim CEO
Arcimoto Inc FUV has appointed Jesse Fittipaldi as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Fittipaldi was the Vice President of the company from 2017 – 2020 and has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. Founder Mark Frohnmayer has been named Chief Vision Officer to oversee technology development programs...
DST Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Appointment of Officers
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - August 9, 2022 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") DST DST (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that the three nominees listed in the management information circular dated July 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"), were elected to the Corporation's Board of Directors during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") that was held in Montreal on August 8, 2022. These directors are Messrs. Mario Jacob, Robert Sellars and David Lemieux. A total of 55,212,559 Subordinated Voting Shares and 2,500,000 Multiple-Voting Shares were voted by proxies, representing 86.01% of the shares issued and outstanding at the Record Date.
1.000 Pounds Of Dry Cannabis Have Been Exported From Colombia In Less Than One Month
Colombia is carrying out the first exports of dried flowers from the country, thanks to Resolution 539 which regulates this activity. The South American country sent 400 kilos of cannabis (881 pounds) from the department of Santander to Zurich, Switzerland. In addition, the country sent a 200-kilo shipment that arrived in Oregon at the end of June.
Why CBD Oil Potency Matters - And 5 Of The Strongest CBD Oils
From a consumer's perspective, potency is one of the most important things to consider when purchasing a CBD oil. There are many factors that distinguish one CBD oil from the next, but strength is the kicker, determining everything from the cost of a product to its ultimate therapeutic effectiveness. Yet such an important element is often misunderstood.
3 Dividend Plays To Watch in Semiconductors With The CHIPS Act As Law of The Land
President Joe Biden recently signed the $280 billion dollar CHIPS and Science Act, setting aside roughly $52 billion dollars to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector. After supply chain shortages and record demand for semiconductors, the CHIPS act will boost the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry to better compete with China.
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
Bitcoin BTC/USD bulls regain optimism as the world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional...
