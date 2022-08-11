Negina Khalili is a former Afghan prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office in Kabul. On Aug. 15, 2021, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, she received death threats and was forced to evacuate the country. She shares her story. Videographer and video editor: Bezhan Hamdard Editor's Note: This is one of four self-narrated TV packages of eyewitnesses recalling the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. They are part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The series also includes stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics.

