Voice of America
Reporter’s Notebook: Arrest at Iraqi Kurdistan Protest ‘Violated’ Rights
Sulaymaniyah, Iraqi Kurdistan — Journalists working for VOA had their live broadcast interrupted as authorities moved in to arrest them while they were covering a protest in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Sulaymaniyah. Reporter Snur Karim and video journalist Mohammed Azad Majeed were filming with permission in a market...
Voice of America
Gunman in Montenegro Kills 10, Is Shot Dead by Passerby
CETINJE, MONTENEGRO — A man went on a shooting rampage Friday in the streets of this western Montenegro city, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said. Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with media that the...
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills 14 al-Shabab Militants
Officials in central Somalia say a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabab militants has killed 14 fighters, the deadliest strike against the terrorist group in months. The airstrike that targeted al-Qaida-linked Islamist militant group al-Shabab took place Sunday in Somalia’s central region of Hiran. Military officials there who spoke with VOA...
Voice of America
Ethiopia’s Rights Commission Says It Could Investigate Allegations of Land Distribution in Western Tigray
A controversial resettlement and land distribution effort by Amhara authorities in Western Tigray allowing ethnic Amharas access to land is drawing protests from locals in the disputed region. With rare access to the town of Mai Kadra, reporter Henry Wilkins spoke to ethnic Tigrayans who claim they are being forced from the region and ethnic Amharas who claim they are neglected because of new arrivals.
Voice of America
2 Soldiers Killed in Fighting With Militants in SW Pakistan
Islamabad — An attack by militants in Pakistan's volatile southwestern Baluchistan province left two soldiers dead and six wounded, the military said Sunday. The military said in a statement that one of the wounded soldiers was an officer who was hurt during a heavy exchange of fire with fleeing attackers after their attack was repulsed. The militants were then chased into mountains in Khost province, it said.
Voice of America
At Least 41 Dead in Fire at Cairo Coptic Church
Cairo — Egypt's health ministry says that 41 people were killed when a fire broke out in a Coptic church in the densely populated Cairo suburb of Imbaba. Witnesses say the fire started following a short circuit in an air conditioning unit. People shouted and screamed as the fire...
Voice of America
Former Afghan Prosecutor Recounts Day Kabul Fell
Negina Khalili is a former Afghan prosecutor for the Attorney General's Office in Kabul. On Aug. 15, 2021, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, she received death threats and was forced to evacuate the country. She shares her story. Videographer and video editor: Bezhan Hamdard Editor's Note: This is one of four self-narrated TV packages of eyewitnesses recalling the day Kabul fell to the Taliban. They are part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The series also includes stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics.
Voice of America
Afghan Family Separated During Evacuation Sees 'No Sign' of Reunion
This story is part of a special VOA series marking the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021. The series includes eyewitness accounts of the day Kabul fell, stories of Afghan refugees around the world, and data-based analysis of the Taliban's record of governance and human rights, among other topics. During the fall of Afghanistan last August, the Merzay family was forced to separate. Today, they are still waiting to be reunited. VOA’s Mohammad Ahmadi has the story from Hyattsville, Maryland.
Voice of America
Myanmar Court Sentences Suu Kyi to 6 Years
A court in military-ruled Myanmar found ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty in four corruption cases Monday and sentenced her to six years in prison. The cases involved allegations that Suu Kyi leased government-owned land at a discounted rate and misused charitable funds to build a home. Suu Kyi...
Voice of America
Fireworks Blast at Market in Armenia Kills 2, Injures 60
Yerevan, Armenia — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia's capital Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire. Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to...
Voice of America
Do the Taliban Face Potent Armed Resistance in Afghanistan?
WASHINGTON — A year into their rule, armed political opposition to the Taliban remains persistent but sporadic, concentrated mostly in northern Afghanistan, and possibly fueled by the Taliban refusal to form an inclusive government and give other entities a share in power. "The Taliban continue to hold power almost...
Voice of America
UNICEF: Taliban Decision to Keep Girls Out of School is Costly
The Taliban’s decision this year to deprive girls of an education is costing Afghanistan 2.5% of its gross domestic product, according to UNICEF, the United Nations children’s fund. In addition, the agency said its analysis “indicates that Afghanistan will be unable to regain the gross domestic product lost...
Voice of America
Activists Urge Bachelet to Raise Human Rights Concerns During Bangladesh Visit
Nine global human rights organizations have urged U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to publicly call for an immediate halt to serious human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, in Bangladesh, during her visit to the south Asian nation this week. Bachelet arrived Sunday and...
Voice of America
Somalia Receives Food Aid as ‘Catastrophic’ Drought Worsens
Mogadishu — The Somali government received 40 containers of food aid from the United Arab Emirates Saturday, amid concern over famine in the Horn of African country. The drought has displaced a million people so far. In a handover ceremony that took place in Mogadishu’s seaport Saturday, Somalia received...
Voice of America
Overview: A Year of Taliban Rule in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — One year after the Taliban's return to power, the Islamist group's efforts to manage an economy already beset by drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and waning confidence in the government it toppled, have largely proven fruitless. In Afghanistan's final fiscal year before Ashraf Ghani's Western-backed coalition government collapsed...
Voice of America
Taliban Announce Public Holiday in Afghanistan to Mark Retaking of Power
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops. The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security...
Voice of America
Somali President Urges Stability in Somaliland Amid Deadly Election Disputes
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Federal government leaders have called upon the political leaders in Somaliland to maintain stability and resolve differences through dialogue. Recent protests and clashes in the breakaway region killed five people. In a short video released by the president’s office Friday night, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called...
Voice of America
Taliban Fire Shots, Beat Protesters as Women Rally in Kabul
ISLAMABAD — Security forces in Kabul fired shots into the air and beat women protesting Taliban rule Saturday as dozens demanded the right to education, work and political participation on the eve of the first anniversary of the Islamist group’s takeover of Afghanistan. Rally participants chanted “we want...
Voice of America
UN Peacekeeping Troop Rotations to Resume in Mali
Bamako, Mali — The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, is to resume contingent rotations starting Monday under fresh approval procedures, the Malian foreign minister and a U.N. spokeswoman have said. "MINUSMA agreed to the new procedures and communicated them to all countries contributing troops. There will be no...
Voice of America
Afghan Economic Crisis Worsens as Taliban Mark Anniversary
Washington — A year into the Taliban’s de facto government in Afghanistan, the war-torn country has experienced an economic crisis that has worsened the already dire humanitarian situation there. The economy collapsed after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 and the international community placed sanctions on the...
