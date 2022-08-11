ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant , which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe.

The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.

The restaurant will be about 2,800 square feet and will generate around 60 new jobs for the area.

So when is the newest White Castle location set to open? The chain restaurant wrote on Twitter:

"We're about to be the hottest thing in Tempe. And that's saying something. 🌡 ☀️ Coming in 2023!"

So there you have it. You can get your favorite sliders in Tempe starting next year.

The only other White Castle in the state is located in Scottsdale at 9310 East Via De Ventura. The restaurant is open daily from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m.

