Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2

Felicia Obeng Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "The Cambridge St victims children in Worcester"

A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said.

Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.

Obeng was taken to a local hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was apparently sitting on her front porch with her mother when the shooting occurred, according to a GoFundMe organized in her honor.

"A daily routine of getting fresh air outside with her family has caused an enormous devastation no one can understand," the campaign reads. "This incident has devastated the family and the two little boys ages 10 and 4 years old, and her mother who was also shot with non threatening wounds."

The GoFundMe was launched to support Obeng's children that she left behind. So far the campaign has raised over $8,800 of its $20,000 goal. People can donate by clicking here.

Meanwhile Jones is facing several charges including murder, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.