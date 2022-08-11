As the NFL is appealing the six-game suspension for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, it seems as if the signal-caller is willing to consider settling. Deshaun Watson will be on a football field for the first time in well over a year as he’s expected to suit up for the Cleveland Browns on Friday night in the team’s first preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still looming large, however, is his suspension.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO