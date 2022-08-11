Doja Cat Shaved Her Head, And Now People Are Claiming She's Having A Mental Breakdown

Related
Adele Has Finally Opened Up About Her Relationship With Rich Paul: "I’ve Never Been In Love Like This. I’m Obsessed With Him"
"I’ve never been in love like this."
This Clip Of Justin Sylvester Pushing Jenna Bush Hager Is Going Viral — Here's What Happened
The video has been a big source of debate these past few days.
Kristin Chenoweth's Fabulously Filthy Answer Stuns 'Celebrity Family Feud'
"I'm a good Christian girl," the "Wicked" star said. "Forgive me."
People Are Freaking Out Because Kimberly J. Brown Just Shared The Alternate "Halloweentown" Ending, And It’s SO Dark
"It would have been a lot to process as a kid."
I Swore Off Dating After A Toxic Relationship Two Years Ago, And Being Single Has Taught Me More About Myself Than I Actually Expected
Two years into single life, I've learned a lot about myself. Hi! I'm Fabiana — a 28-year-old gal who shockingly doesn't mind chatting about relationships and dating — despite being single AF. Last year, I wrote a post about how weird and wild the online dating game is...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Responded To The Game’s 10-Minute-Long Diss Track
"It's giving obsessed."
Tom Holland Briefly Returned From His Social Media Break, And He Had A Really Good Reason
"Ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Having A Really, Really Bad Week
A wise man once said, "It's not what you want."
People Are Sharing Their "F This Job, I Quit" Moments, And WOW, WOW, WOW
I'm fuming for these people.
Millie Bobby Brown Says A Casting Director Made Her Cry When She Was 10 Years Old
"I couldn't really help that."
Nipsey Hussle Received His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Today And It's An Emotional Moment For Fans
On Nipsey Hussle Day in the city of Los Angeles.
13 Moments From Kids TV Shows That Made Me Super Uncomfortable As A Child
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Apologized For The Viral Moment Of Olivia Wilde Being Served Legal Papers Onstage
"Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard."
