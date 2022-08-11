ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

After pressure, NJ to end COVID-19 mandate for schools, state workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests

Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
92.7 WOBM

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone

MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
92.7 WOBM

7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
LIFESTYLE
105.7 The Hawk

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
92.7 WOBM

Flunked the road test? MVC advice for teen drivers in NJ

If you’re trying to get a driver’s license in New Jersey but you have failed your road test, it could take a while before you will have the opportunity to get re-tested. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission continues to experience delays for re-taking the test, but they are not nearly as bad as some people claim they are, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.
TRAFFIC
Morristown Minute

New Jersey's Teachers of the Year

New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) yesterday announced the 21 educators who have been named the state of NJ’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year. New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) yesterday announced the 21 educators who have been named the state of NJ’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
92.7 WOBM

Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message

A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Education#Elementary Schools#Doe#The New Jersey State#English
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Try Jersey Shore Seafood Spots

The summer months are filled with fun in the sun, and if you’re lucky, a nice, sandy beach day. One of the best parts about having our beautiful Jersey shore is all the delicious + fresh seafood that we get regularly. There are so many amazing, local spots to try fresh seafood down the shore that it can be overwhelming to look online. Fear not — because The Montclair Girl did the research for you. From fried fish, fresh oysters, and chowders, to fish sandwiches, tacos, and burritos, there is no shortage of fish-loving dishes to try. Keep reading for a list of great seafood restaurants up and down the Jersey shore.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
92.7 WOBM

Why This New Jersey Woman Got a Spotted Lanternfly Tattoo

Most New Jersey residents hunt and kill the destructive Spotted Lanternfly, but one woman chose to immortalize it instead. Yep, there's a person who decided to have the pest tattooed onto her body. While you might be shaking your head asking, 'Why?', her justification for the ink might change your...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Morristown Minute

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy