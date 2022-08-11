ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Eastman, brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, has died: ‘We had so many fun times together’

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

John Eastman, a beloved brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, has died, the former Beatle announced in a touching tribute Thursday.

Eastman was the brother of McCartney’s first wife, Linda, and a lawyer who represented Paul.

“Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote in an Instagram post that included a photo of them together.

“John was a great man. One of the nicest and smartest people I have had the good luck to have known in my life.”

McCartney, 80, described Eastman as a dear friend who helped him “massively in my business dealings.”

“His sense of humour always shone through in everything he did and his devotion to his family was supreme,” McCartney wrote. “We had so many fun times together through the years, but when the time came to be serious, he was unbeatable.

“There is so much more that can be said of his incredible qualities, but words can hardly describe his passion for life and our affection for this amazing man,” McCartney continued. “He will be sorely missed but always held dear in the hearts of those of us who knew and loved him.”

McCartney was married to Linda from 1969 until her death in 1998 following a battle with breast cancer.

Linda played alongside McCartney as the keyboardist for the band Wings, known for hits such as “Band on the Run,” “Jet” and “Let Me Roll It.”

