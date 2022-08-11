ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Church In Texas Went Viral For Performing An Altered Version Of "Hamilton," And Lin-Manuel Miranda Himself Just Responded

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZC4X_0hDlftWw00

Lin-Manuel Miranda recently responded after a church in Texas performed an "illegal, unauthorized production" of Hamilton .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozoS8_0hDlftWw00
Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

For context, the Door McAllen church staged a version of Hamilton this past weekend — with some of the lyrics changed and an anti-gay sermon added at the end.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXvHo_0hDlftWw00

It's worth noting that Hamilton reportedly does not offer amateur or professional licenses.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The reported changed lyrics include these original lyrics — “I know who I married / So long as you come home at the end of the day" — in the song “That Would Be Enough," which were changed to “My hope is in Jesus / If you could just give him a chance today." There was also reportedly a scene added where Alexander Hamilton repents for his sins and accepts Jesus Christ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D27s9_0hDlftWw00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

As footage from the unauthorized production began going viral across social media — though the church appears to have since deleted its videos of the show — it unsurprisingly reached the show's creator, Lin-Manuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ptahi_0hDlftWw00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work," Lin-Manuel wrote on Twitter while sharing a statement from the Dramatists Guild.

Grateful to all of you who reached out about this illegal, unauthorized production. Now lawyers do their work.And always grateful to the @dramatistsguild, who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth. 1/2 https://t.co/yMtM3z9crI

@Lin_Manuel 02:14 PM - 10 Aug 2022

"Always grateful to the @dramatistsguild , who have the backs of writers everywhere, be it your first play or your fiftieth," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LP9NR_0hDlftWw00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

A spokesperson for Hamilton further told the New York Times , “The ‘Hamilton’ family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusivity, and certainly LGBTQ+ rights. We are in the process of reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnDqd_0hDlftWw00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Looks like the lawyers will lawyer, then!

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune

American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Hamilton, TX
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Tony Awards#Cbs#Cbs Photo Archive#The Dramatists Guild
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Video that father suing Sesame Street theme park for $25 million claims shows 'racist' Telly Monster and Ernie ignoring his daughter

A new video shows the moment a Sesame Street theme park employee allegedly snubbed a five-year-old black girl as her father sues for $25 million. Quinton Burns claims four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored his daughter, Kennedi, and other black guests during a meet-and-greet on June 18. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Netflix
Black Enterprise

Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’

Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy