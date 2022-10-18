ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADxwI_0hDldnPO00

Rankings make or break teams in college football.

And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee.

Here's a look at the CFP committee's schedule for releasing the 2022 rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule

All times Eastern, all on ESPN network

CFP rankings release No. 1 — Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 2 — Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 3 — Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9-9:30 p.m. Approximate time will be 9 p.m. Eastern between basketball games at the Champions Classic

CFP rankings release No. 4 — Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 5 — Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7-7:30 p.m.

Selection Day — Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12-4 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings Criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff 2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

College Football Playoff Rankings History

Let's look at every final Top 4 College Football Playoff rankings, with the eventual national champion listed in bold.

2014-15

  1. Alabama
  2. Oregon
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State

2015-16

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oklahoma

2016-17

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Washington

2017-18

  1. Clemson
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama

2018-19

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma

2019-20

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Oklahoma

2020-21

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame

2021-22

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 3

Related
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9

Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina

"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Defense

Alabama fans and players might have a hard time getting over their recent loss to Tennessee, but the majority of the blame has been laid at the feet of the defense. For former Alabama defender Roman Harper, star defender Will Anderson has really earned his ire. His stat line in the loss to the Vols really ticked him off.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy