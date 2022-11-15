ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Playoff rankings schedule, dates, times

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADxwI_0hDldnPO00

Rankings make or break teams in college football.

And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee.

Here's a look at the CFP committee's schedule for releasing the 2022 rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule

All times Eastern, all on ESPN network

CFP rankings release No. 1 — Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7-8 p.m. Recap: The first College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

CFP rankings release No. 2 — Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7-8 p.m. Recap: The second College Football Playoff rankings

CFP rankings release No. 3 — Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9-9:30 p.m. Approximate time will be 9 p.m. Eastern between basketball games at the Champions Classic

CFP rankings release No. 4 — Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7-8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 5 — Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7-7:30 p.m.

Selection Day — Sunday, Dec. 4 at 12-4 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings Criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff 2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 31, 2022 Fiesta Bowl

Dec. 31, 2022 Peach Bowl

Jan. 9, 2023 National Championship

This is the ninth year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system. Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

College Football Playoff Rankings History

Let's look at every final Top 4 College Football Playoff rankings, with the eventual national champion listed in bold.

2014-15

  1. Alabama
  2. Oregon
  3. Florida State
  4. Ohio State

2015-16

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan State
  4. Oklahoma

2016-17

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Washington

2017-18

  1. Clemson
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama

2018-19

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Oklahoma

2019-20

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Oklahoma

2020-21

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame

2021-22

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 3

Related
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract

Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early

Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
EUFAULA, AL
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy