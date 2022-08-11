Read full article on original website
Related
SFPD, mother of 2006 cold case murder victim hope reward will bring new leads
17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Street in 2006. In a renewed effort, a $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aubrey's killer.
Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer
MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state. In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her...
Bay Area judge to decide if Scott Peterson victim of jury misconduct; has 90 days to issue ruling
A prosecutor says a California juror who convicted Scott Peterson in the murder of his pregnant wife may have provided incorrect answers on a jury questionnaire, but she did not commit misconduct.
Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew unhappy with charges brought against his alleged attacker
Former San Francisco Commissioner Greg Chew wants DA Brooke Jenkins to charge his alleged attacker with a hate crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Family and friends of Alexis Gabe held a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January, although her body was never found. The protest group says they believe the suspect's...
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
2 arrested in daytime killing of DoorDash driver in Oakland
Oakland police on Friday announced two arrests in the July murder of a 52-year-old DoorDash delivery driver. Major Willis and a juvenile were arrested and charged on Tuesday for the murder of Kon “Patrick” Fung.
KRON4
Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm
The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
Wyoming car crash leads to massive meth bust at California warehouse
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A California warehouse believed by investigators to house an active methamphetamine conversion site was raided earlier this month after a single-vehicle accident 1,100 miles away pointed them in the right direction. According to court documents, the Aug. 3 raid on the Santa Clara warehouse by...
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
KRMG
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in 1982 killing of California girl
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in 1982 killing of California girl Karen Ann Stitt, 15, was found raped and stabbed 59 times on the morning of Sept. 3, 1982, in Sunnyvale. (NCD)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
CBS News
Interim San Francisco DA at the hub of multiple controversies
San Francisco assistant district attorney Alexandra Grayner announced Saturday she has resigned and she blasted interim DA Brooke Jenkins who was already facing ethics questions. (8-13-22)
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
rwcpulse.com
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SFist
Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus
It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
Comments / 0