Redwood City, CA

CBS San Francisco

Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer

MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state. In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4

Man charged with dealing narcotics in SF’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted for federal charges stemming from allegedly dealing narcotics in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Thursday. Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Scott Peterson
KTVU FOX 2

Stanford police investigating on-campus rape near a dorm

The Department of Public Safety at Stanford University is investigating a rape they say happened near an on-campus dorm. According to a Community Crime Alert sent out by the university, the crime happened at approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9 in a parking lot near Wilbur Hall. Officials say they...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
OAKLAND, CA
#Domestic Violence#New Trial#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
UNION CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation

Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus

It’s unknown whether the victim was a student, but there is a physical description of the suspect, who has been seen “on campus before.”. It was first reported Wednesday on NBC Bay Area that a woman had been raped on the Stanford Campus, and there was not a lot of detail at the time. That station noted that “a woman said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped,” and that “It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before.”
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded

OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
OAKLAND, CA

