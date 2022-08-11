Britney Spears’ Lawyer Blasts K-Fed For Posting Video Of Singer & Sons: ‘Cruel’

Image Credit: Broadimage/Kcr/Shutterstock

Britney Spears has responded, via her lawyer, to Kevin Federline after he shared old videos of her with their sons, Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15, on Instagram on Aug. 10. The lengthy statement also addressed Kevin’s ITV interview, where he publicly shared that the boys haven’t seen Britney in months. “Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved by millions around the world,” the scathing statement began. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

In the interview, Kevin also claimed that Britney’s racy Instagram posts were a big part of the reason that Sean and Jayden were distancing themselves from her. Britney responded, insisting that she loves her sons and has their best interests at heart. This is what ultimately led Kevin to post the Instagram video from four years ago. The clips, which have now been deleted, show Britney as she was seemingly being secretly recorded while with the boys.

Britney and Kevin were married for two years. ( Broadimage/Kcr/Shutterstock)

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should respect,” Britney’s lawyer’s statement continued. “Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent.” The statement also insists that Britney “faithfully supported her children and loves them dearly.”

Britney’s lawyer pointed out that the videos Kevin posted have also “created various legal issues for himself, including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bulling statutes, among other things.” He insisted that he and Britney will “not tolerate bullying in any area,” and revealed that he is working with Instagram to ensure that rules and guidelines are being followed by Kevin.

Britney Spears and her sons at a baseball game. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“We are exploring all appropriate relief against him,” the statement concluded. “In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one.”

Britney and Kevin split in 2006 after just two years of marriage. Kevin maintains that Sean and Jayden have made their own decisions when it comes to not seeing their mother. Both teenagers did not attend Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari in June.