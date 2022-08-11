ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A macabre start to wedded bliss in Venice

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gl1Mw_0hDlaKto00
Photograph: Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty Images

Re Italy’s designated romantic zones (Pass notes, 8 August), when we got married in Venice years ago, the firm doing the arrangements was adamant that we had to have pictures taken in front of the Bridge of Sighs. We tried to decline on the basis that the place from which a condemned person took their last glimpse of freedom before meeting a grisly end seemed a less than ideal metaphor for the start of married life. But this location was apparently non-negotiable.

Elaine Rowland

Chester

On a visit to discuss the filming of Ethel & Ernest, which my late husband was directing, Raymond Briggs (Obituary, 10 August) led us to another room. He abruptly stopped, and pointed to the door jamb. There, in dappled sunlight, glistened a spider’s web, a golden leaf gently captured. “I must tell the cleaner to leave that,” he said. Each of us treasured that moment.

Val Mainwood

Wivenhoe, Essex

A remarkable thing about Ethel & Ernest, Raymond Briggs’ book about his parents, is that his dad could buy a three-bedroom house in Wimbledon, south-west London, on the wages of a milkman. What’s gone so wrong?

Gerry Emmans

Edinburgh

What is an “egg prick” (Letters, 10 August)? I am 73 and clearly have led a sheltered life.

Stephen Walkley

Swinford, Leicestershire

My wife aways carried a radiator key when visiting UK hotels and a corkscrew when in France.

Dr Bob Aron

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The big picture: Sabine Weiss’s surreal vision of Paris

Sent to capture a shop display, the famed photographer focused instead on a man sleeping on the pavement. This picture dramatises the two distinct sides of Sabine Weiss’s art. Weiss, born in Switzerland in 1923, had made her name as a photographer taking pictures of children and homeless people on the bomb-blasted streets of Europe after the second world war. At the recommendation of the celebrated Robert Doisneau, who had seen her work, she was taken on by French Vogue in 1953 and sent out on fashion and portrait assignments. Often, as here, she found ways to make those two worlds collide. Commissioned to photograph the shop display of the department store Printemps, her camera was drawn to the man asleep on the pavement outside. The garden party of the window display, with this framing, became a kind of surrealist painting or a feverish hangover dream, random hats and chairs looming large.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Bliss#Macabre#Ethel Ernest
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Relationships
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Anne Roose obituary

My mother, Anne Roose, who has died aged 90, was a fashion designer who helped reinvent Welsh wool with her elegant contemporary designs inspired by Celtic tradition. She was instrumental in saving the rare-breed Jacob sheep, working with Araminta, Lady Aldington and the Holywell Textile Mill in north Wales to transform the distinctive but rough fleece into beautiful cloth in natural tones, which culminated in her celebrated Anna Roose Jacob Collection (she used Anna as her professional first name).
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

402K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy