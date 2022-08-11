Read full article on original website
How much US electricity comes from wind power?
Congress is currently considering a $369 billion bill that includes some provisions to address the climate change issue. The bill currently includes over $30 billion in incentives for companies to build wind turbines, solar panels, and batteries. It also includes long-term wind and solar tax credits that are aimed to expand the US’s renewable energy production capacity.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
What is the “tampon tax”?
About a quarter of the US population are women in the 15 to 49 age group. And while not everyone in the group needs menstrual products[1], it’s an essential part of life for many. Menstrual products are an unavoidable cost for those who need them. So anything that makes...
How much does it cost to raise a child?
The average cost of raising a child from birth to age 17 has increased by 16% since 1960 — when data was first collected. In 1960, the average total expenditures on a child in a middle-income, married-couple family was $202,020, adjusted for inflation. By 2015 — the latest data available on child-rearing costs — these estimated expenditures increased to $233,610.
What is the money supply, and how does it relate to inflation and the Federal Reserve?
Inflation rose 9.1% this June from last June, the biggest increase in 40 years. To combat inflation’s rise, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates three times this year. Raising interest rates combats inflation in a few ways. One way is by reducing the money supply in the economy. But...
What factors influence uninsured rates?
About 9% of Americans were uninsured in 2020 – an increase of about one percentage point from 2019. According to the Census Bureau, an individual is considered uninsured if they do not have a qualifying health care plan[1] for at least some portion of the year. While the uninsured rate is down from its peak of 16.3% in 2010, there are still segments of the population with lower rates of insurance coverage than the national total.
How do Americans get their health insurance in the years since the Affordable Care Act passed?
The Affordable Care Act (ACA), which was signed into law in 2010, continues to affect how many people have health insurance. In 2020, 297.6 million Americans, 91.4% of the population, were covered by some form of health insurance, according to the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. That’s compared with 83.7% in 2013, the year before ACA went into effect.
Who turned out in the 2018 midterm elections?
Midterm voter turnout hit a 40-year high of 49% in 2018, according to data from the Census Bureau. Turnout grew across all demographic groups, including age, race, and levels of education. The biggest increases came from youth voters[1] and those with at least some college education. Even with those increases,...
What's the average price for a gallon of gas in the US?
USAFacts tracks gas and diesel prices across the country every week using data from the Energy Information Administration. For the week of July 18, 2022, the average price per gallon for regular conventional gas is $4.43. This week's average price per gallon for regular conventional gas is $0.15 lower than the previous week's. The historical[1] average price per gallon for regular conventional gas is $2.07. The current average is 114% higher than the historical average.
USAFacts
