NBA

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season

Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
NBA
State
Washington State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
Person
Jalen Rose
Person
Christopher Columbus
FastBreak on FanNation

Isaiah Thomas Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

On Saturday, NBA star Isaiah Thomas commented on Antonio Brown's Instagram post. Thomas has played for many teams in the NBA, but the best years of his career came with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. As for Brown, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players are currently free agents.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
#Cleveland Indians#Espn#Native Americans#American
All 76ers

Sixers Had Best Offseason in NBA Insider’s Eyes

It didn’t take a basketball genius to figure out the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have what it takes to win an NBA Championship in 2022. Going into the playoffs, the Sixers ranked fourth. They drew a first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors. In six games, the Sixers punched their ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BlueDevilCountry

2016 re-draft has Duke one-and-done going first

If Brandon Ingram had gone No. 1 at the 2016 NBA Draft, Duke basketball alums would account for a third of the past dozen top selections. The Blue Devils who were first off the board in that span are Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019), and Paolo Banchero (2022). RELATED: Kyrie Irving could ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Update on Bronny James recruiting sweepstakes

On Friday, ESPN national recruiting insider Paul Biancardi reported a handful of programs that are pursuing Sierra Canyon (Calif.) shooting guard LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny James, the namesake of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Biancardi did not mention Duke basketball as one of ...
DURHAM, NC

