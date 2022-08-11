Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In
The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA No. 2 pick finds new team for next season
Hasheem Thabeet was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, but his time in the league did not last long. He spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his first six seasons, but then found himself out of the league.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers: Nine-Year NBA Veteran Backpedals After Throwing Shade at LeBron James
Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings expressed his dislike with the player empowerment era and blamed LeBron James in the process.
Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league
The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five
Draymond has Steph Curry, LeBron James, and three former stars in his starting five
RELATED PEOPLE
Isaiah Thomas Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post
On Saturday, NBA star Isaiah Thomas commented on Antonio Brown's Instagram post. Thomas has played for many teams in the NBA, but the best years of his career came with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics. As for Brown, he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players are currently free agents.
Spurs Get Young Talent from Clippers in Jakob Poeltl Trade Scenario
Unloading Poeltl nets a prospect with All-Star level potential in this hypothetical trade.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
LeBron, Serena Williams, Muhammad Ali & Usain Bolt are the most important athletes | What's Wright?
Nick Wright gives his Mount Rushmore of the most important athletes of our lifetime. Hear why Nick believes Usain Bolt, Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams and LeBron James should be carved in stone as the most important athletes of our generation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sixers Had Best Offseason in NBA Insider’s Eyes
It didn’t take a basketball genius to figure out the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t have what it takes to win an NBA Championship in 2022. Going into the playoffs, the Sixers ranked fourth. They drew a first-round series against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors. In six games, the Sixers punched their ...
Lakers News: Shaq Provides His Take on Russell Westbrook-LA Situation
Former Lakers MVP Shaquille O'Neal doesn't blame Russell Westbrook for opting-into his contract for this upcoming season.
Stephen Curry’s Warriors teammate headlines Team USA roster for World Cup qualifiers
Team USA will be looking to reclaim the top spot from defending champions Spain in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their quest for gold continues with a couple of qualifying games coming up at the end of this month, and according to reports, new Golden State Warriors signing Mac McClung is set to headline the 12-man squad.
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers News: Expert Throws Some Shade at Recent LA Free Agent Signee
The Athletic's Jovan Buha doesn't have high hopes for Lakers Lonnie Walker IV this coming season.
2016 re-draft has Duke one-and-done going first
If Brandon Ingram had gone No. 1 at the 2016 NBA Draft, Duke basketball alums would account for a third of the past dozen top selections. The Blue Devils who were first off the board in that span are Kyrie Irving (2011), Zion Williamson (2019), and Paolo Banchero (2022). RELATED: Kyrie Irving could ...
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
Update on Bronny James recruiting sweepstakes
On Friday, ESPN national recruiting insider Paul Biancardi reported a handful of programs that are pursuing Sierra Canyon (Calif.) shooting guard LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny James, the namesake of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Biancardi did not mention Duke basketball as one of ...
Comments / 0