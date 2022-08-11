CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Heavy rain caused high water across multiple roadways in West Virginia on Monday morning and led to several water rescues, officials said. Flash flooding was reported in areas of central and southeastern West Virginia, the National Weather Service reported. A flood warning was in effect for portions of Kanawha, Fayette and Greerbrier counties while a flood watch was issued for several other counties.

