VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Heart Disease Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Zurich, Allianz, AIG: Heart Disease Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- Heart Disease Insurance Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Heart Disease Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Sme Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Zurich, Hudson, Hanover Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Sme Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Credit investor update, August 2022
Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. A global insurer with a highly diversified business by line of business and geography. KEY FACTS1. USD 54bn. Total revenues (excl. result on UL investments) USD 5.7bn. Business operating profit (BOP) USD...
Identity Theft Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Hanover Insurance, Erie Indemnity, the Hartford, Allstate, American Family
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa+.MX” (Superior) of. Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Its Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ), collectively referred to as AXIS. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed...
Healthcare Payer Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Xerox, Allianz, Accenture
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Healthcare Payer Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- Medical Liability Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Medical Liability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox,
General Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Allianz, AXA, Generali: May See a Big Move
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The General Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth...
Wellbeing in Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Allianz, Bupa Global, GeoBlue
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Wellbeing in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Wellbeing in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Zimbabwean Businessman Uses Cows to Create Wealth for Working Class in the Face of High Inflation
Kelvin Chamunorwa, UK -trained actuary and founder of Nhaka Life Assurance, was recently adjudged one of the top three performers in the Zimbabwean insurance industry. Six years ago, he gave up a lucrative career as an actuary in. London. to start a life insurance company, according to his LinkedIn page....
Non Life Property Casualty Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Assicurazion General, Aviva, CGU: Non Life Property Casualty Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of. (ASEAN) Non Life Property Casualty Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Southeast Asia (ASEAN) Non Life Property Casualty Insurance. market. The report contains different market...
Verisk and NICB renew strategic relationship to help insurers fight insurance fraud
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, and the. (NICB) have renewed their strategic relationship to help combat organized insurance fraud. The NICB is the insurance industry’s association dedicated to investigating and combatting insurance crime. The organizations...
STANDARD PREMIUM FINANCE HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We are an insurance premium financing company, specializing primarily in. commercial policies. We make it efficient for companies to access financing for. insurance premiums. Enabled by our network of marketing representatives and. relationships with insurance agents, we provide a value-driven, customer-focused. lending service. We have offered premium financing since 1991...
Schillinger Insurance Offers a Wide Range of Commercial Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan: Business owners can avail commercial risk management coverage through Schillinger Insurance.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance was established in 1947 and has emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, life, and. . It is an integrity-driven independent insurance agency that makes use of technology to deliver risk management solutions to its...
