The Hartford Launches New Property Choice® And Enhanced General Liability Choice® Product Offerings
Enhanced coverage provides greater flexibility and a customizable approach to commercial risk. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- is launching enhanced versions of its proprietary Property Choice and General Liability Choice products to further serve the needs of its business customers across a broad range of industries and account sizes. The updated product offerings provide maximum flexibility setting limits, and terms and conditions, enabling a customizable solution, scalability, increased speed to market and less paperwork.
Best’s Market Segment Special Report: Global Reinsurers See More Stable and Improved Results With Shift Away From Property Catastrophe Risks
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Given increased losses from not only natural catastrophe events, but from so-called secondary perils as well, along with the pandemic impacts and economic uncertainty, many global reinsurance companies have shifted their business mix into casualty and specialty primary lines where pricing movement is still positive, according to a newAM Best report.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aa+.MX” (Superior) of. Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
Pet Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants- Pethealth, Direct Line, Embrace
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Pet Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Pet Medical Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR,...
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
Term Life Insurance Market Set for Strong Growth Outlook : AXA, Chubb, Arbella Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Term Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The Company's operations over the last several years generally reflect three strategies which the Company expects to continue: (i) increased attention to "niche" insurance products, such as the Company's funeral plan policies and traditional whole life products; (ii) increased emphasis on the cemetery and mortuary business; and (iii) capitalizing on an improving housing market by originating mortgage loans. The Company has adjusted its strategies to respond to the changing economic circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Insurance Operations The Company's life insurance business includes funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident and health insurance products. The Company places specific marketing emphasis on funeral plans through pre-need planning. A funeral plan is a small face value life insurance policy that generally has face coverage of up to.
Healthcare Payer Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Xerox, Allianz, Accenture
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Healthcare Payer Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
DELWINDS INSURANCE ACQUISITION CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
References to the "Company," "us," "our" or "we" refer to Delwinds Insurance. The following discussion and analysis of our financial. condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with the. unaudited condensed financial statements and related notes included under "Item. 1. Financial Statements". Certain information contained in the...
Verisk and NICB renew strategic relationship to help insurers fight insurance fraud
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, and the. (NICB) have renewed their strategic relationship to help combat organized insurance fraud. The NICB is the insurance industry’s association dedicated to investigating and combatting insurance crime. The organizations...
FORTITUDE LIFE INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Prior to April 1, 2022 , Fortitude Life Insurance & Annuity Company ("FLIAC" or the "Company"), which was previously named. ("PAI"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential Financial"), a. New Jersey Corporation. . On. April 1, 2022. PAI completed the sale of its equity interest in the...
Medical Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Medical Liability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- Medical Liability Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Medical Liability Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox,
Credit investor update, August 2022
Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. Industry leading capital levels with conservatively managed balance sheet. A global insurer with a highly diversified business by line of business and geography. KEY FACTS1. USD 54bn. Total revenues (excl. result on UL investments) USD 5.7bn. Business operating profit (BOP) USD...
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Liverpool Victoria, Admiral, Zurich Insurance
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Electric Vehicle Insurance. offers...
Insights & indicators Wildfires, inflation, pandemic send insurance rates soaring
Daily Breeze (Torrance, CA) Inflation, a labor shortage, effects from the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly devastating fires are boosting the cost of insurance for homes, cars and businesses. “Everything,” said Sunnyvale insurance agent. Steve Nelson. , “has gone up.”. The pandemic and high costs of living, especially...
Duck Creek Technologies named as a Dominant Provider for its claims management solution by Aite-Novarica Group
Boston , Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance has been recognized by. Aite-Novarica Group. in its latest publication, P/C Claims Management Systems Vendor Analysis Report, as a Dominant Provider. Duck Creek. received...
Walmart reaches streaming deal with Paramount+ - WSJ
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) has agreed to a deal with Paramount Global (PARA.O) to offer Paramount+ streaming service to subscribers of the retailer's membership program, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
National Association of Insurance Commissioners Passes Pet Insurance Model Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) members pass a Pet Insurance Model Act to establish appropriate regulatory standards for the pet insurance industry, which has annual premiums of approximately. $2.8 billion. in total in-force premiums in 2021 (up over 30.5% from. $2.175 billion. in...
Schillinger Insurance Offers Tailored Auto Insurance in Sandusky and Bad Axe, Michigan: People can easily invest in car insurance plans perfectly customized to their needs through Schillinger Insurance.
Port Austin, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2022 -- Schillinger Insurance offers premium personal and. . They have many years of combined experience, and try their best to offer the most budget-friendly risk management plans to their discerning clients. People can acquire a truly dynamic range of policies through this agency.
Health Insurance Exchange Market May See a Big Move : IBM, Infosys, HP: Health Insurance Exchange Market (2022-2027)
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of. 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Health Insurance Exchange market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
